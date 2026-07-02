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Portugal declares state of alert as extreme heat grips country

Portugal has declared a nationwide state of alert. A severe heatwave has placed 12 districts under a red warning, triggering emergency wildfire bans.  

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 11:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 11:32 PM IST
Portugal declares state of alert as extreme heat grips country
Image Credit: People cool off under a public misting device. (IANS)

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