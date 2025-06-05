Post Operation Sindoor, India’s Blunt Wake-Up Call To The West – ‘Are Indian Lives Worth Less?’

Brussels/New Delhi: India’s message to the world hits like a thunderclap. No more silence. No more double standards. Terrorism against Indians cannot be ignored or treated differently. Justice must be equal. The time for excuses is over.

Speaking from Brussels as part of a high-level all-party delegation, former Union Minister MJ Akbar minced no words in exposing the hypocrisy of global powers. “Are there two laws in this world? One for America and the West, and another for India?” he asked and struck at the heart of global inaction and selective empathy when it comes to terrorism against Indians.

He reminded the world how the United States flew 12,000 kilometres to seek justice after 9/11 and held Pakistan accountable. But when India targets terror camps just 500 kilometres away, it is lectured on restraint. “Are the tears of an Indian widow less painful than those of an American widow? Is an Indian life less precious?” he thundered.

India’s message was unrelenting. It is not seeking revenge, but justice. “We are here as friends, not in hostility. We share Europe’s values – democracy, freedom and nationhood. But many still sit on the fence. We now ask the hard questions and expect answers,” said Akbar.

Led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and including representatives from across the political spectrum, the Indian delegation has been travelling through the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark and Belgium to expose Pakistan’s terror record and highlight India’s democratic resilience.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took the gloves off in Brussels and launched a fierce attack on Pakistan's military-political nexus. “We left them behind in 1947, but they will not stop chasing us,” she said, alluding to Pakistan’s desperate diplomatic counter-efforts.

Referring to Pakistan’s former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s jibe on India’s Operation Sindoor, she retorted, “Cowardice is jailing elected leaders, toppling governments, assassinating prime ministers but not defending your people at night.”

Chaturvedi also exposed Pakistan’s decades of military meddling, radicalisation and erosion of Jinnah’s vision. “This is senseless radicalisation. Pakistan’s generals have hijacked democracy and betrayed their people,” she declared.

Adding to the chorus, BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana painted a powerful picture of a transformed Jammu & Kashmir post-Article 370 abrogation. “Kashmir is no longer a conflict zone, it is thriving. Our women have property rights. Voter turnout is rising. Our saffron, walnuts and Bhaderwah rajma are globally recognised. Even Pakistan’s generals are rattled,” he said.

Khatana warned, however, that terror threats remain. Citing the recent Pahalgam attack, he said: “We are from the land of Gandhi. We believe in peace, but peace cannot mean submission to terror. Innocents are being killed for their faith and that is unacceptable in any civilisation.”

The delegation, including BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, Congress MP Amar Singh and former ambassador Pankaj Saran, is part of India’s assertive global campaign to call out cross-border terrorism and demand justice for victims.