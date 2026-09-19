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Post Operation Sindoor, Pakistan turns to US drone firm with Trump family ties – what it means for India

The agreement involves unmanned aerial systems, with the order’s value and specific systems kept confidential. The deal comes as Powerus prepares to merge with Aureus Greenway Holdings, where Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump have an investment through American Ventures.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 07:04 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 07:04 AM IST
Post Operation Sindoor, Pakistan turns to US drone firm with Trump family ties – what it means for India
Image Credit: Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir meets with Andrew Fox, founder and CEO of Powerus, at the GHQ. (Photo: ISPR)zee

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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