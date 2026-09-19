/Post Operation Sindoor, Pakistan turns to US drone firm with Trump family ties – what it means for India

New Delhi: Opening a new channel for American drone technology in its defence sector, Pakistan has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with US drone maker Powerus and placed an initial order for unmanned aerial systems. The deal comes after Operation Sindoor and at a time when Islamabad is increasing its use of unmanned systems along its border with India.
Powerus Co-Founder Brett Velicovich confirmed the agreement to Reuters after a company delegation met Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces and Field Marshal Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. The company has not disclosed the order value or the number and type of systems involved. It cited security and confidentiality reasons.
The deal comes as Powerus prepares to merge with Aureus Greenway Holdings, a US-listed company in which Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump have an investment through American Ventures. Regulatory filings show that American Ventures is expected to hold a 9.9 per cent beneficial stake in the combined company after the merger. Powerus and Aureus Greenway expect to complete the merger in early October.
Powerus has said the Trump family connection does not play a role in its business operations. Trump Jr's spokesperson also said he has no involvement in the Pakistan deal.
Pakistan has relied on Chinese and Turkish military systems for years. The new US deal gives Islamabad another source for unmanned technology.
The MoU could also go beyond the purchase of finished drones. Velicovich said Powerus is looking at a possible technology relationship with Pakistan and exploring ways to build technology in the country.
“The goal would be a joint technology relationship, pairing best-in-breed technology from the United States with best-in-breed technology from Pakistan,” he told Reuters.
He said Powerus is exploring ways to potentially build technology in Pakistan.
The company’s founder and CEO Andrew Fox described Pakistan's private defence sector as “emerging but still not mature”, saying this left room for US companies to move faster. The company makes aerial and maritime drones for military and industrial use.
The Pakistani military said the Powerus delegation discussed defence procurement, production and long-term capacity building with Munir. Its statement did not mention the MoU or the initial order.
Indian intelligence sources cited by a TV news channel said Pakistan's interest in strengthening its drone capabilities followed lessons from Operation Sindoor in May 2025. That assessment says the planned cooperation could involve local production, technology transfer and joint development.
Operation Sindoor involved Indian strikes on nine terror-related sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir on May 7, 2025. The conflict later widened into attacks on military installations. India's Defence Ministry has said Indian forces targeted 11 military bases during the operation, including Noor Khan, Rafiqui, Murid, Sukkur, Sialkot, Pasrur, Chunian, Sargodha, Skardu, Bholari and Jacobabad.
India's Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan later said Indian forces changed their tactics after losses during the early phase of the fighting and were able to strike deeper into Pakistan. Reuters reported that India used precision strikes against Pakistani military infrastructure before the ceasefire understanding on May 10.
The drone component of the conflict also became important. During the offensive, Pakistan attempted drone intrusions at multiple locations along the western border. Around 300-400 drones were involved across 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek.
The latest data the Ministry of Defence (MoD) shows how fast unmanned systems have become a border-security issue. The ministry's 2025-26 annual report recorded 863 drone intrusions along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan during 2025.
Of these, nine incidents were recorded along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, while 854 took place along the borders in Punjab and Rajasthan. Indian forces brought down 237 drones during the year. Five were carrying war-like stores, 72 were carrying narcotics and 160 had no payload, according to the report.
The report also said Indian forces recovered weapons and contraband believed to have been delivered with drone assistance. The material included two AK-47 rifles, 75 pistols and 281.41 kg of contraband.
The MoD said the incidents showed increased attempts to use drones for reconnaissance and for moving arms, ammunition and narcotics across the border.
This has pushed counter-drone systems higher on India's security agenda. The MoD has said indigenous spoofers and jammers helped counter the drone threat, while systems such as the DRDO-developed D4 have also been deployed along vulnerable stretches.
The agreement does not disclose the number of drones Pakistan will receive, their specifications or the value of the initial order. The MoU also does not establish that large-scale production in Pakistan has been finalised.
What is confirmed is that Pakistan has opened a new defence channel with Powerus, received an initial unmanned-systems order and is exploring technology cooperation and possible local production. The company is also preparing to merge with Aureus Greenway Holdings, where Trump's two sons have an investment stake.
The development gives Pakistan access to another source of unmanned technology while its military continues to build its drone capabilities. It also places the Powerus deal within a much larger shift in India-Pakistan military competition, where drones are being used for surveillance, weapons delivery, border infiltration and attacks on military targets.
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