US TARIFF WAR

'Potential 155% Tariffs, Unless...': Trump's Fresh warning To China

US President Trump struck a notably conciliatory tone, suggesting a potential opening for renewed dialogue on trade. "I think China's been very respectful of us," Trump said, highlighting that Beijing continues to pay "tremendous amounts of money" in tariffs to the United States.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2025, 07:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Amid ongoing trade tensions with China, US President Donald Trump struck a notably conciliatory tone, suggesting a potential opening for renewed dialogue on trade. “I think China’s been very respectful of us,” Trump said, highlighting that Beijing continues to pay “tremendous amounts of money” in tariffs to the United States. He added that the tariff rate could rise to 155 percent from November 1 if both countries fail to reach a deal.

Referring to the current imposed tariff, Trump also noted that China is currently paying 55 per cent in tariffs, which is a “lot of money.”

"I think China’s been very respectful of us. They’re paying tremendous amounts of money to us in the form of tariffs. As you know, they’re paying 55% — that's a lot of money... China’s paying 55% and a potential 155% come November 1st unless we make a deal," Trump said, the Hindustan Times reported.

Trump further said that Washington is expecting a very fair trade deal with President Xi of China.

“I expect we will probably work out a very fair trade deal with President Xi of China. I think most of you will be there. It will be very exciting,” Trump added.
 

