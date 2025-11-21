Powerful Earthquake Strikes Pakistan In Early Hours, Tremors Shake Cities, Experts Warn Of Hidden Danger Zones

Islamabad: Pakistan woke up to a jolt early Friday morning as an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck the country, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 135 kilometres, sending tremors across several regions.

The NCS shared the technical details of the quake on X, stating, “EQ of M: 5.2, On: 21/11/2025 03:09:12 IST, Lat: 36.12 N, Long: 71.51 E, Depth: 135 Km, Location: Pakistan.”

Authorities are monitoring the situation, and more information on damages or casualties is expected.

Seismologists explain that shallow earthquakes tend to be more dangerous than deeper ones because the seismic waves reach the surface quickly, producing stronger ground shaking. This can increase damage to buildings and raise the risk of injuries or fatalities.

The region encompassing Afghanistan, Pakistan and northern India is one of the most seismically active zones on the planet. It sits at the collision boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, making it prone to moderate and strong earthquakes that can be felt across national borders.

Pakistan, in particular, lies on multiple major fault lines and is considered one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries. Provinces like Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan sit on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate, while Punjab and Sindh lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, creating a high risk of frequent seismic events.

Balochistan is especially vulnerable because it sits near the active boundary between the Arabian and Eurasian plates. Punjab also experiences periodic tremors due to its tectonic location, and while Sindh is slightly less at risk, it remains susceptible to seismic activity because of its positioning along the plate edges.

Authorities continue to monitor the aftershocks and are urging residents in the affected regions to remain alert and follow safety protocols.