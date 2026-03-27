Preparations on for nuclear attack on Iran? Who is UN-linked diplomat Mohammad Safa behind the claim

New York: Mohammad Safa, a UN-linked diplomat, on March 30 stepped down from his role, warning about a possible nuclear strike on Iran. He served as chief representative of the Patriotic Vision Organisation (PVA) at the United Nations. In a detailed statement on X, he raised concerns about what he described as a potential nuclear-related development.

He claimed that preparations for the possible use of nuclear weapons in Iran were being discussed within international circles. His revelations spread like wildfire and took the internet by storm.

There has been no independent confirmation of these claims so far, and the United Nations has not issued an official response.

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Who is Mohammad Safa?

He worked as the chief representative of the PVA at the United Nations. The organisation holds special consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council. He had been associated with the organisation for more than a decade and served as its executive director since 2013.

During his tenure, Safa was involved in diplomatic engagement and policy discussions on international issues. Accompanied by the strong allegation, his resignation has therefore drawn attention within diplomatic and policy circles.

Lobby influence, nuclear warning

Safa announced his resignation on X and shared a letter explaining his decision. In the statement, he alleged that certain senior officials were influenced by a powerful lobby and were making decisions that could have serious consequences.

He wrote, “I don’t think people understand the gravity of the situation as the UN is preparing for possible nuclear weapon use in Iran.”

Safa also referred to Tehran’s dense population and warned about the humanitarian consequences, urging immediate awareness and action to prevent any move that could affect civilians.

“This is a picture of Tehran. For you uneducated, untraveled, never-served, warhawks licking your chops at the thought of bombing it. It's not some low population desert. There are families, children, family pets. Regular working class people with dreams. You're sick to want war.

“Tehran is a city of nearly 10,000,000 people. Imagine nuking Washington, Berlin, Paris, London, or beyond, bombed with nuclear weapons,” he said.

The ex-diplomat said he decided to step down after careful consideration, stating that he did not want to be part of anything that could harm humanity.

“I gave up my diplomatic career to leak this information. I suspended my duties so as not to be part of or a witness to this crime against humanity, in an attempt to prevent a nuclear winter before it is too late.

“Yesterday, nearly ten million people protested “No Kings” in the United States. The possibility of the use of nuclear weapons must be taken very seriously. It's dangerous. Act now. Spread this message worldwide. Take the streets. Protest for our humanity and future. Only the people can stop it. History will remember us,” he wrote.

I don't think people understand the gravity of the situation as the UN is preparing for possible nuclear weapon use in Iran.



This is a picture of Tehran. For you uneducated, untraveled, never-served, warhawks licking your chops at the thought of bombing it. It's not some low… pic.twitter.com/BnzB4F3001 — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) March 29, 2026

In his letter, he mentioned facing criticism, censorship and threats during the period following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 and the war that followed. He said these alleged reactions came after he expressed views that differed from prevailing narratives.

UN maintains silence

The United Nations has not responded publicly to Safa’s claims. His resignation and allegations have nevertheless sparked debate about the ongoing war in West Asia and the role of international institutions.