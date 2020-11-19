President-elect Biden says this about US COVID-19 vaccination plan, slams Trump

US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday (Novemver 18) slammed outgoing US President Donald Trump and said that a delay in transfer of power by Trump administration will put behind the Covid-19 vaccination plan of the country by “weeks or months”.

Addressing a virtual roundtable with healthcare workers, Biden accused Trump administration of not cooperating with his team.

It is to be noted that President Trump is yet to concede defeat in November 3 US election and he has filed plea in several courts across the US challenging the outcome of November 3 election which went in favour of Biden by a fair margin.

“One of the problems that we’re having now is the failure of the administration to recognise - the law says that the General Services Administration has a person who recognises who the winner is and then they have to have access to all the data and information that the government possesses to be prepared,” Biden said.

“We have been unable to get access to the kinds of things we need to know about the depth of the stockpiles. We know there’s not much at all. We get to the point where we have a sense of when these vaccines come out, how they’ll be distributed, who will be first in line, what the plan is,” he added.

“There’s over 300 million Americans and beyond our border that they’re going to have to be taken care of. There’s a whole lot of things that are we just don’t have available to us. So much as made available soon, we’re going to be behind by weeks or months being able to put together the whole initiative relating to the biggest promise we have with two drug companies coming along and finding 95 per cent effectiveness/efficiency in the vaccines, which is enormous promise,” Biden said.

In a scathing attack on President Trump, the Democrat leader said that is the only slowdown that his transition team is facing right now.

“We put together I think a first-rate team that you would all be proud of and we’re all ready to go and doing an awful lot of work right now,” he noted.