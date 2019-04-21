President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi condemn Sri Lanka multiple blasts, offer condolence

Hours after multiple blasts rocked Sri Lanka killing more than 100 people and injuring over 300, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday condemned the horrific blasts and offered their condolences.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi asserted that India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. He further added that his thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured.

"Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured," tweeted PM Modi.

President Kovind asserted that India offered its condolences to the people and government of Sri Lanka. Reacting to the attack, he said such senseless violence, aimed at innocent people, has no place in a civilised society.

"India condemns the terror attacks in Sri Lanka and offers its condolences to the people and government of the country. Such senseless violence, aimed at innocent people, has no place in a civilised society. We stand in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka," tweeted the official handle of the President.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the bomb blasts in Colombo Sri Lanka and killing of innocent people there. Such ghastly acts of violence are highly condemnable. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved families. Pray for a speedy recovery of injured."

The blasts in the south Asian island nation on Easter Day rocked three churches and three luxury hotels. Sunday's blasts follow a lull in major attacks since the end of the civil war 10 years ago.

Nine foreigners were among the dead, officials told news agency Reuters. There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attacks in a country which was at war for decades with Tamil separatists until 2009 during which bomb blasts in the capital were common.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has called a national security council meeting at his home for later in the day.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today. I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong. Please avoid propagating unverified reports and speculation. The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation," he said in a Tweet.