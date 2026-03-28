'Preventing passage of vessels our legal right': Iran stands firm on Hormuz Strait blockade

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Friday, reaffirming Tehran's position on the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel. Iranian state media outlet Press TV reported the conversation.

Araghchi defended Iran's actions as a response to what he called unprovoked aggression, stating, "The principled views of the Islamic Republic in affirmation of defence of Iran's national rights and interests are completely clear."

The Iranian minister alleged that strikes had targeted civilian infrastructure across multiple locations, including schools, hospitals, residential areas, and historical and cultural sites.

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On the question of the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi placed full responsibility for the waterway's current instability on Washington and Tel Aviv. He said Iran had moved to restrict passage for vessels connected to its adversaries, framing the decision as a sovereign right under international law.

"Preventing the passage of vessels belonging to the aggressors and their allies is Iran's legal right as a coastal state," he said.

He further elaborated, "The competent authorities of the Islamic Republic, fully aware of their responsibilities for ensuring the security and safety of navigation in this waterway, have taken the necessary measures to defend Iran's sovereignty and national security, and to prevent the aggressors from exploiting this waterway to carry out hostile actions against Iran."

Araghchi clarified that ships from neutral nations would continue to be allowed through the Strait in coordination with the relevant Iranian authorities.

Lavrov, for his part, condemned the strikes and called for adherence to the United Nations Charter as a foundation for regional and global stability. Moscow also signalled its willingness to continue diplomatic consultations aimed at reducing tensions.

Tension in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's remarks come amid growing tensions in West Asia, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington has been trying to build an allied coalition to keep the Strait of Hormuz open after Iran shut the narrow passage at the start of the war. So far, most Western allies have declined to join. India has also stayed out of the coalition, saying it is watching developments closely and pushing for dialogue and diplomacy.

The war in West Asia, which began on February 28, is now in its fifth week and shows no sign of ending. What started as a military conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran is fast becoming a global energy crisis. Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20 percent of the world's oil moves, is putting serious pressure on international supply chains.

Trump renames the Strait of Hormuz

In a separate development, US President Donald Trump drew attention at the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit when he referred to the Strait of Hormuz by a different name.

"They have to open up the Strait of Trump. I mean, Hormuz. Excuse me, I'm so sorry. Such a terrible mistake. The fake news will say 'he accidentally said it'. Now there are no accidents with me. Not too many," Trump said.

Trump also claimed Iran was under mounting pressure and actively seeking a deal. He alleged that Tehran had already sent multiple oil shipments as part of ongoing negotiations.

"They're begging to make a deal," he said, indicating that talks were currently in progress.

The US President identified the full reopening of the Strait as a non-negotiable condition in any potential agreement with Iran. He has set a firm deadline for Tehran to comply, warning that defiance would result in the US "obliterating" its power plants.

(With ANI inputs)