New Epstein files: Prince Andrew photos and Buckingham Palace 'private' dinner invite revealed

A large collection of newly released U.S. Department of Justice records has reignited the controversy surrounding Prince Andrew’s relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The documents, spanning millions of pages, include suggestive photographs and emails about "private" meetings at Buckingham Palace.

The release was required by federal law to provide transparency about the government’s knowledge of Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring and his influence over high-profile figures.

Photographs of the Duke

Among the most shocking disclosures are photographs showing the Duke of York on all fours over an unidentified woman lying on the ground. The woman in the images appears to be fully clothed, but the photos capture Andrew looking directly at the camera and, in two frames, touching the woman on her stomach.

The context of the images is still under scrutiny, but they have intensified public concern regarding the Prince's behavior during his friendship with Epstein.

The Russian connection

The documents also reveal a 2010 email exchange in which Epstein offered to introduce a 26-year-old Russian woman to the Prince. Addressing him as "The Duke," Epstein wrote on August 12, 2010, that he had a "friend who I think you might enjoy having dinner with."

Andrew’s replies show him asking what the woman had been told about him and whether she was carrying a "message" from Epstein. Although Andrew noted he would be in Geneva during her London visit, he expressed he "would be delighted to see her." While Epstein shared the Prince's email address with her, the records do not confirm if a meeting ever happened.

'Privacy' at Buckingham Palace

Perhaps the most damaging evidence is the logs suggesting that Epstein and Andrew planned a dinner at Buckingham Palace, the late Queen Elizabeth II's official London residence.

In a September 2010 exchange, Epstein requested "private time," to which Andrew reportedly replied, "we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy." A follow-up email from the Prince invited Epstein to the Palace, stating he would be "free from 1600ish to 2000." It is unclear if the dinner took place, but the invitation sharply contrasts with Andrew's previous attempts to distance himself from the financier.

History of denials

Prince Andrew, also known as Mountbatten-Windsor, has consistently denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

The Giuffre Case: Andrew famously reached a multi-million-pound settlement in 2022 with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse when she was a minor. The settlement involved no admission of guilt.

The Aftermath: Virginia Giuffre died by suicide at her home in Australia in April 2025.

Official Stance: Andrew has maintained he never witnessed or suspected the behavior that led to Epstein's conviction.

The Duke of York was stripped of his military titles and royal roles in 2022 and has since lived a largely private life away from official royal duties.

