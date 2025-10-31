Andrew Mountbatten Windsor: Who Is The Disgraced Royal Now That King Charles Has Erased His Titles?

King Charles III has taken the extraordinary step of stripping his younger brother, Prince Andrew, of all his remaining royal titles, honors, and privileges and has ordered him to vacate his longtime royal residence, Royal Lodge, near Windsor Castle. The disgraced royal will now be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The decision comes after weeks of mounting public pressure and renewed controversy over Andrew's decades-long association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual abuse allegations made against him.

Who Is Andrew Mountbatten Windsor?

The former Prince Andrew was born the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II and was the younger brother of King Charles III.

Royal Service: He served in the Royal Navy for 22 years, including as a helicopter pilot during the 1982 Falklands War. His military roles were suspended when he withdrew from public duties in 2019.

Family: He married Sarah Ferguson, who is also expected to relocate from Royal Lodge. The couple have two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who maintain their royal titles.

Why Andrew Lost His Royal Status

The King's decision marks the latest and most significant development in the ongoing fallout from Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein and a civil sexual abuse lawsuit.

The Epstein Connection And Accusations

Longtime Association: Andrew reportedly was introduced to Epstein in 1999 through Ghislaine Maxwell. Their friendship continued well after Epstein's 2008 conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution, including being photographed together in New York in 2010.

Sexual Abuse Claims: Andrew faced a civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an Epstein victim, who accused the prince of sexually assaulting her three times, twice when she was 17. Giuffre's posthumously published memoir in September renewed public outrage with her claims that Andrew thought "having sex with me was his birthright."

Settlement: Despite denial on all counts, an out-of-court settlement was reached by Andrew with Giuffre in February 2022 for an undisclosed amount, reportedly over $12 million. Loss of Public Roles: His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, stripped him of his military titles and royal patronages in January 2022 after he failed to dismiss Giuffre's civil case. The Final Decree The King's decision to strip Andrew of his princely title and evict him from his residence comes amidst growing calls for stronger action, after Andrew relinquished his use of the title Duke of York earlier this month. Andrew will be relocated from the 30-room Royal Lodge to other private accommodation on King Charles III's privately owned Sandringham Estate and will receive private financial support from his brother. Buckingham Palace said the censures were required because of "serious lapses of judgment" although Andrew has denied the allegations.

