Priority to ensure every child can go to school safely in Pakistan from September 15: PM Imran Khan

Islamabad: Schools in Pakistan have been allowed to re-open from September 15 and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday (September 14, 2020) said that it is his government's priority to ensure that every child attends classes safely amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Pakistan PM wrote, "Tomorrow we will welcome millions of children back to school. It is our priority & collective responsibility to ensure that every child can go to school safely to learn. We have worked to ensure that school operations are aligned with public health safety rules on COVID-19."

Tomorrow we will welcome millions of children back to school. It is our priority & collective responsibility to ensure that every child can go to school safely to learn. We have worked to ensure that school operations are aligned with public health safety rules on #COVID19 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 14, 2020

Schools in Pakistan will resume classes after over 6 months of COVID-19 halt.

All higher education institutions in Pakistan will reportedly resume classes from September 15, along with students from classes 9 to 12.

There are also reports that 6th to 8th class students will return to school from September 23, while the resumption of classes of students in the nursery to grade 5 will be from September 30.

Pakistan has so far witnessed 3,02,020 COVID-19 confirmed infections, of which, 5,831 are active cases, the government data said on Monday.

A total of 6,383 coronavirus-related fatalities have been reported to date across Pakistan.