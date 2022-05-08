हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
John Lee

‘Pro-Beijing’ John Lee elected as Hong Kong's Chief Executive

Lee, the sole candidate, received the votes of 1,416 members of a pro-Beijing election committee.

‘Pro-Beijing’ John Lee elected as Hong Kong&#039;s Chief Executive
Photo credit: Reuters

John Lee has been elected as Hong Kong’s Chief Executive after winning more than 99% of votes cast by a largely pro-Beijing election committee. 

Lee, the sole candidate, received the votes of 1,416 members of a pro-Beijing election committee on Sunday morning, granting him the majority required to anoint him as Hong Kong`s next leader. Eight voted to ‘not support’ him.

Lee was endorsed for the city`s top job on Sunday by a committee stacked with pro-Beijing loyalists, as the financial hub attempts to relaunch itself after several years of political upheaval.

Speaking afterwards, Lee said it was his ‘historic mission’ to lead a new chapter for Hong Kong, while pledging to unite the city and preserve Hong Kong`s international status as an open, and more competitive financial hub bridging China and the world.

Few of the city`s 7.4 million people have any say in choosing their leader, despite China`s promises to one day grant full democracy to the former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Security was tight around the venue, with police preventing a small group of protesters from approaching.

"We believe we represent many Hong Kong people in expressing opposition to this China-style, single-candidate election," said Chan Po-ying, a protester with the League of Social Democrats, holding up a banner demanding full democracy.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
John LeeHong KongChinaBeijingHong Kong Chief Executive
Next
Story

Nepali mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa scales Mt Everest for 26th time, breaks his own world record

Must Watch

PT3M11S

Khabren Khatakhat: Big allegation on Punjab government by Bagga's father