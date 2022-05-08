‘Pro-Beijing’ John Lee elected as Hong Kong's Chief Executive

John Lee has been elected as Hong Kong’s Chief Executive after winning more than 99% of votes cast by a largely pro-Beijing election committee.

Lee, the sole candidate, received the votes of 1,416 members of a pro-Beijing election committee on Sunday morning, granting him the majority required to anoint him as Hong Kong`s next leader. Eight voted to ‘not support’ him.

Lee was endorsed for the city`s top job on Sunday by a committee stacked with pro-Beijing loyalists, as the financial hub attempts to relaunch itself after several years of political upheaval.

Speaking afterwards, Lee said it was his ‘historic mission’ to lead a new chapter for Hong Kong, while pledging to unite the city and preserve Hong Kong`s international status as an open, and more competitive financial hub bridging China and the world.

Few of the city`s 7.4 million people have any say in choosing their leader, despite China`s promises to one day grant full democracy to the former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Security was tight around the venue, with police preventing a small group of protesters from approaching.

"We believe we represent many Hong Kong people in expressing opposition to this China-style, single-candidate election," said Chan Po-ying, a protester with the League of Social Democrats, holding up a banner demanding full democracy.

