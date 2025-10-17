Pro-Hamas Hack Hits 4 North American Airports: 'F*** Trump,' 'Israel Lost' Messages Broadcast | VIDEO

Three airports in Canada and one in the United States were hit by what appeared to be a coordinated cyberattack on Tuesday, displaying screens and public address systems with messages greeting Hamas and using profanity against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The politically sensitive breach raised eyebrows among commuters and is currently being investigated federally in both nations.

Targeted Airports And Political slogans

The cyberattacks were against smaller, regional airports, making use of third-party software vulnerabilities for reaching public communication networks. The targeted premises are:

Canada: Kelowna International Airport (British Columbia), Victoria International Airport (British Columbia), and Windsor International Airport (Ontario).

United States: Harrisburg International Airport (Pennsylvania).

The messages that were flashed and broadcast were extremely political:

On display screens at Kelowna International Airport, said to show flight information, a message read, "Israel lost the war, Hamas won the war honorably."

On Harrisburg International Airport, there was a female voice speaking on the loudspeaker saying "Free Palestine" and cursing President Trump and PM Netanyahu. The voice was also said to contain the words, "Turkish hacker Cyber Islam was here."

The same pro-Hamas messages and anti-Trump sentiment were exhibited and aired at the other Canadian sites.

Intrusion Traced To Third-Party Software

Airport administrators moved swiftly to quarantine the infected systems and resume regular business. Representatives for the airports stated that the breach was not to their core flight control network but was an external systems compromise.

A Victoria International Airport spokesperson validated that the hackers had used "third-party software" to gain entry to the public network, and therefore the airport switched over to an internal backup immediately. Windsor International Airport also issued a statement validating that the breach was tracked to a "cloud-based software provider."

The U.S. Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, denounced the attack on X, saying it was "absolutely unacceptable and understandably terrified travelers."

Federal Agencies Initiate Investigations

The cyberattacks are being actively investigated by law enforcement and national security officials in both the U.S. and Canada.

In Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the breach at the three Canadian airports and has assistance from the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security. In the U.S., the Federal Aviation Administration and airport officials are coordinating an investigation of the breach at Harrisburg International Airport.

The attack is the most recent in a string of cyberattacks aimed at the aviation industry worldwide, following interruptions at various European airports last month.

