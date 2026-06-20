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  • /Proposed India-Germany submarine deal: How this agreement signals strategic shift in Indo-Pacific

Proposed India-Germany submarine deal: How this agreement signals strategic shift in Indo-Pacific

According to report, India's submarine ambitions are mainly because of rising security challenges posed by its two nuclear-armed rivals, China and Pakistan.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 08:55 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 08:55 PM IST
Proposed India-Germany submarine deal: How this agreement signals strategic shift in Indo-Pacific
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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