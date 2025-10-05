Protesters Set Fires Near Georgia’s Presidential Palace As Protests Erupt
Violence erupted outside the presidential palace in Georgia during demonstrations, as protesters stormed the building to show their defiance. The crowd inside the palace has been setting fires, and clashes continued between protesters and security forces.
The demonstrators, rallying against the government’s failures, accuse the leadership of working under Russia’s influence. Many leading the agitation believe that the current government is distancing the country from European culture and moving closer to Russia.
#BreakingNews : जॉर्जिया में सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन, राष्ट्रपति भवन पर भीड़ का धावा, राष्ट्रपति भवन के कैंपस में घुसी भीड़#Georgia #Protests #PresidentHouse | @ramm_sharma @AmmyBhardwaj pic.twitter.com/XgmGuLeCTJ — Zee News (@ZeeNews) October 4, 2025
