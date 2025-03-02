Protests Against Elon Musk Hit Tesla Stores Across US

Across the US, protests erupted outside Tesla dealerships, targeting CEO Elon Musk in response to his controversial actions and his close alignment with President Donald Trump.

Demonstrators voiced their opposition to Musk's push for slashing government spending and restructuring federal agencies, particularly under the banner of Trump's administration.

These protests are part of a broader movement against Musk's political involvement, which critics argue undermines Congressional authority and benefits his personal business interests.

Demonstrators across various cities, including Boston, New York, and Palo Alto, California, gathered in an effort to publicly challenge Musk's influence over both government spending and policy decisions.

Liberal groups have organised these protests in hopes of mobilising opposition to Musk's role in Washington and energising a Democratic base disillusioned by Trump's rise to power.

Protesters called for boycotts of Tesla products, urging others to sell their stock and avoid purchasing vehicles from the electric car giant.

The growing tension surrounding Musk is not only political but also social. Several Tesla dealerships have been targets of vandalism, including incidents where cars were spray-painted with swastikas. Authorities have charged individuals in connection with a string of attacks against Tesla locations, including the throwing of Molotov cocktails at a dealership in Colorado.

Despite the controversies, Musk's net worth continues to soar. With an estimated value of $359 billion, his wealth remains substantial, though Tesla's stock has seen a significant decline since Trump assumed office. The company has yet to respond to requests for comment regarding the protests and the ongoing criticisms.

Protest organisers have pledged to continue these demonstrations throughout March, with future events planned in cities across the US, as well as in England, Spain, and Portugal.