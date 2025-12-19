Advertisement
NewsWorldProtests Erupt In Dhaka After Osman Hadis Death, Media Offices Attacked
BANGLADESH PROTESTS

Protests Erupt In Dhaka After Osman Hadi's Death, Media Offices Attacked

Protests erupted in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka following the death of Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi, with the offices of leading newspapers Prothom Alo and The Daily Star coming under violent attack in Karwanbazar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 06:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Protests Erupt In Dhaka After Osman Hadi's Death, Media Offices Attacked(Photo Courtesy: Daily Ittefaq)

Protests erupted in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka following the death of Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi, with the offices of leading newspapers Prothom Alo and The Daily Star coming under violent attack in Karwanbazar.

