Protests Erupt In Dhaka After Osman Hadi's Death, Media Offices Attacked

Protests erupted in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka following the death of Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi, with the offices of leading newspapers Prothom Alo and The Daily Star coming under violent attack in Karwanbazar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 06:32 AM IST | Source: Bureau