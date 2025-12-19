Bangladesh is tense as violent protests have erupted in multiple cities after the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who passed away late Thursday following an assassination attempt earlier last week.

Sharif Osman Hadi, 32, a prominent youth leader and spokesperson of the Inquilab Mancha platform, was shot last week while campaigning in Dhaka. Hadi rose to fame after Bangladesh’s 2024 uprising, which led to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Critically injured in the attack, he was airlifted to Singapore, where he died on Thursday. His death has triggered widespread unrest across the country ahead of the 2026 national elections.

Key Developments Since Hadi’s Death:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Violent Protests Across Cities:

Demonstrations erupted in Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi, and other districts.

Protesters blocked highways, vandalised offices, and clashed with security forces.

Media Offices Attacked:

Protesters set fire to the Daily Star and Prothom Alo offices while staff were inside.



The fires were brought under control after hours, but roads were blocked, delaying firefighting efforts.

Historical and Political Sites Targeted:

The house of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s first president, was vandalised and torched.



Awami League offices were demolished, and the premises of cultural organisations like Chhayanaut were attacked.

Indian Diplomatic Mission Assaulted:

Protesters hurled stones and staged a sit-in outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chattogram.



Anti-India slogans were raised, reflecting ongoing tensions after Hasina fled to Delhi.

Government Response:

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus vowed to bring the killers to justice and called on citizens to remain calm.



The government declared Saturday a day of national mourning with flags at half-mast.

Earlier on Wednesday, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called in Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, to express serious concern over the worsening security situation in Bangladesh. The MEA highlighted the threat posed by certain extremist groups planning to create disturbances near the Indian mission in Dhaka.