'Provided satellite images': Zelensky claims Russia helped Iran target US military bases in Middle East

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday claimed that Russia captured satellite imagery of US air bases in the Gulf region, including Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, several time prior to an Iranian attack.

Zelensky said that Russian satellites captured images of the base on March 24 and 25, indicating possible preparations for the attack.

He highlighted the hypocrisy of easing sanctions despite allegations that Russia is supplying intelligence to Iran, which could potentially be used to carry out attacks against targets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "When I travel outside of Ukraine, I get daily intelligence updates online. This morning, I was briefed that US military facilities in the Middle East and the Gulf region were photographed by Russian satellites in the interests of Iran. On March 24th, they imaged the US-UK joint military facility on Diego Garcia located in the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean. They also captured pictures of Kuwait International Airport and parts of the infrastructure of the Greater Burgan oil field. On March 25th, they took pictures of the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The Shaybah oil and gas field in Saudi Arabia, Incirlik Air Base in Turkiye, and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar were all imaged on March 26th."

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The fact that Russian satellites are taking images of key military installations and oil fields in the region, while not targeting Ukrainian sites, raises concerns about their underlying intentions. Zelensky has also questioned the rationale behind easing sanctions when Russia appears to be acting in ways that undermine Western and regional interests.

"There are no Ukrainian facilities on this list. But who is helping whom when sanctions are lifted from an aggressor that earns daily revenue and provides intelligence for strikes against American, Middle Eastern, UK, and U.S.-UK bases and so on? When surveillance is carried out over facilities in Ukraine, we always understand that they must be protected, since plans are in motion to destroy them - energy and water infrastructure, military facilities, and so on. Everyone knows that repeated reconnaissance indicates preparations for strikes. How can sanctions be eased if this is what the Russians are doing?" he further said.

He added, "There must be pressure on the aggressor. And lifting sanctions is certainly not pressure. It looks strange. Sanctions are being lifted, while the aggressor is providing intelligence to strike facilities, including those of the countries that are discussing or have already lifted sanctions."

Volodymyr Zelensky underscored Ukraine’s capabilities in drone warfare and defence systems, highlighting a comprehensive offering that includes drones, electronic warfare, and integrated defence solutions. He is positioning Ukraine as a strategic partner for countries seeking resilient defence capabilities, while also emphasizing the country’s emergence as a defence technology hub built on its experience countering Iranian drones.

"We might not have enough "Patriots", but we do have a system capable of integrating any defensive lines or layers. And this is the most valuable asset Ukraine possesses today: the experience of our military. If we want Ukraine to be treated at a high level, it is more than only drones; it is our specialists and our military. The combination of experienced military personnel with private and public sectors in one system is exactly what we should offer as a long-term export model--so that the private sector, the state, and our military all benefit. Today, we have started such steps with three countries," he said.

Ukraine has advanced its indigenous drone technology and is now collaborating with Middle Eastern partners by sharing this expertise. It has also extended cooperation in areas such as weapons manufacturing, energy collaboration, and resource exchange. Additionally, Ukraine has entered into 10-year agreements with Saudi Arabia and Qatar focused on co-production initiatives and strengthening energy security.

Meanwhile, earlier on March 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of Iran, held a telephonic conversation.