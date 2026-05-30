PSG vs Arsenal UCL Final 2026: How, when and where to watch live in India on TV and online

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League winners Arsenal are set to go head to head in one of the most anticipated football finals in recent memory. The UEFA Champions League 2025/26 final takes place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday, and here is everything you need to know about the timing, venue and how to watch it live.

A Final Built on Two Compelling Stories

Arsenal arrive at this final on the back of a historic Premier League title triumph, ending a 22 year wait for domestic glory earlier this month. Now Mikel Arteta's side are chasing an even greater prize, their first ever UEFA Champions League title, in what would complete a remarkable double for the club.

For Paris Saint-Germain, the stakes are equally enormous. Under head coach Luis Enrique, PSG are targeting back to back European crowns, which would make them only the second team in the Champions League era to defend the title after Real Madrid, who won three successive titles between 2016 and 2018. PSG won the treble last season, including a historic 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the final, the largest winning margin in a European Cup final. They have already secured the French league title this campaign and will be looking to complete a domestic and European double once again.

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Arsenal, meanwhile, have been nothing short of extraordinary in this season's Champions League, going unbeaten across 14 games throughout the campaign, becoming the first team to achieve that feat in a single season under the competition's new format. The Gunners' only previous Champions League final appearance came in the 2005/06 season, when they fell 2-1 to Barcelona despite scoring the opener and leading for the majority of the match.

PSG vs Arsenal Head to Head

PSG hold a narrow advantage in the overall head to head record between the two clubs, having won two of the five matches contested. Arsenal have won once while the remaining two fixtures ended in draws. The most recent meeting between the sides came in last season's semi-final, where PSG progressed with a 3-1 aggregate victory over the Gunners.

Team News and Injury Updates

PSG come into the final with a couple of fitness concerns. Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi both picked up knocks but are expected to be fit and available for the final. Goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, however, looks set to miss the match.

Arsenal will be without defender Ben White, who has been ruled out after sustaining a serious knee injury. Jurrien Timber and Noni Madueke remain doubtful but could feature as late substitutes if they are able to pass last minute fitness assessments.

Match Details

The PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2025/26 final kicks off at 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time on Saturday, May 30, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Where to Watch PSG vs Arsenal UCL Final Live in India

The UEFA Champions League final will be telecast live in India on the Sony Sports Network. Viewers can watch it on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD. Regional language commentary in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu will be available on Sony Sports 3 and Sony Sports 4. Live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.