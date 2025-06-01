Advertisement
PSG Wins Champions League, Several Fans Arrested In Paris After Wild Celebration

Most of the arrests were related to possession of fireworks and disorderly conduct, with troublemakers on the Champs-Élysées throwing large fireworks and objects at police.

Jun 01, 2025
PSG Wins Champions League, Several Fans Arrested In Paris After Wild Celebration PSG's Historic Win Marred By Violence And Arrests In Paris (Photo/X)

New Delhi: Thousands of Paris Saint-Germain fans took to the streets of Paris to celebrate their historic Champions League win, but the festivities were marred by clashes with police, resulting in nearly 300 arrests. The disturbances occurred near the iconic Champs-Élysées and Parc des Princes stadium, where around 48,000 fans had gathered to watch the 5-0 victory over Inter Milan on large screens.

Most of the arrests were related to possession of fireworks and disorderly conduct, with troublemakers on the Champs-Élysées throwing large fireworks and objects at police. Unfortunately, the celebrations weren't without incident elsewhere in France. In Grenoble, a car drove into a group of celebrating PSG fans, injuring four family members, two of whom were seriously hurt. The driver was arrested after surrendering to police, with sources indicating the incident may have been unintentional.

Despite the chaos, French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated the team on their historic win, tweeting, "A glorious day for PSG! Bravo, we are all proud. Paris is the capital of Europe tonight." Macron's office also announced that he would host the victorious players at the Élysée Palace on Sunday to offer his congratulations.

The PSG team is set to hold a victory parade along the Champs-Élysées on Sunday, with tens of thousands of supporters expected to greet their heroes. The parade is scheduled to start around 5 PM local time, with the team traveling on a double-decker bus and six giant screens set up along the 12-kilometer route.

