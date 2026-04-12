Pure joy: Students receive iPads in heartwarming viral school video | Watch

A 19-second Instagram Reel from a Japanese school is going viral and for all the right reasons. In the short video, excited freshmen walk up to the teacher one by one to receive their brand new iPad. In the next scene, they are seen opening the boxes and removing the protective covers with pure joy. The moment stands out because every student in the class receives a full-featured iPad, marking a major step forward in Japan’s digital education push.

The post, uploaded just two days ago on April 10, has already racked up a staggering 8.9 million views and continues to climb fast.

The reel was posted by Numazu Municipal High School in Shizuoka Prefecture through the school’s official Instagram account (@ichinuma_hs_jhs) and is titled “High School 1st Year iPad Introduction.”

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Notably, operating official social media accounts is now a common practice among Japanese schools, especially at the high school and university levels. Many public institutions maintain Instagram, X (Twitter), or other platforms to share school life, events, and activities with parents, students, and the wider community, while keeping the content professional and moderated.

The distribution of iPads is not new in Japan. The school, a combined junior and senior high institution, fully embraces the country’s ambitious GIGA School Program (Global and Innovation Gateway for All). This national 1:1 device initiative provides every public school student with a personal digital device, digital textbooks, and high-speed internet to modernize education across the country.

Launched before the pandemic and accelerated by COVID-19, the GIGA program mostly equips schools with affordable Chromebooks. However, forward-thinking places like Numazu High School are choosing iPads instead, thanks to their intuitive interface, vast library of educational apps, and seamless classroom tools that make learning more interactive and creative.

More Than Just Books: Life Lessons in Japanese Schools

Notably, this is not the only unique thing about the Japanese school system. Beyond regular classes, Japanese schools have several distinctive daily routines that teach life skills, responsibility, and respect from a young age.

Lunch duty

One of the most heartwarming traditions is school lunch duty. Students take turns lining up to serve rice, side dishes, and meals to their classmates, then clean up afterward. It’s not just about getting food on the table; it builds cooperation, good manners, and deep respect for every meal.

Cleaning duty

Another powerful daily habit is cleaning time. Instead of relying on janitors, students themselves sweep classrooms, wipe desks, clean hallways, and sometimes even look after shared spaces like toilets. This routine teaches responsibility, teamwork, and pride in keeping public areas spotless.

Learning through food

Japan also puts strong emphasis on food and nutrition education, known as shokuiku. School lunches aren’t just fuel, they’re a full lesson. Students learn about balanced diets, seasonal ingredients, local food systems, and healthy eating habits, often guided by a dedicated nutrition teacher.

Gardening

Some schools take it even further with gardening and agriculture-based learning. Kids grow their own vegetables in school gardens, care for plants, and study farming practices so they truly understand where their food comes from. In agricultural-focused schools, this hands-on training becomes a major part of everyday education.