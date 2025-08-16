Pursuing 'Nobel' Peace: Why Trump-Putin Meeting Was Not About Ukraine War But Optics

Trump-Putin Meeting in Alaska: When US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in Alaska on Friday, every aspect of the meeting was precisely planned. The backdrop, the stage, the meeting room, every inch was measured, every object was carefully inspected. American soldiers were deployed to look after the arrangements, be it the positioning of the 'Alaska 2025' board or rolling of the red carpet for Putin. However, those aware of the recent developments knew that nothing was going to happen as neither side has any leverage over each-other. For Putin, it was a moment of sending a global message that he is keen on ending the war, while for Trump, it was yet another posturing of peace.

‘Pursuing Peace’

Trump and Putin met and spoke with large flex backdrops bearing ‘Pursuing Peace’ written all over them. The ‘Pursuing Peace’ banner was not a message for global peace but for Trump’s ambition for chasing the Nobel Peace prize. One seeing the flex-board should read ‘Pursuing Peace’ as ‘Pursuing Nobel Peace’ and then the summit would automatically start making a sense. How come someone was expecting a ceasefire when Trump, hours before the meeting, already announced that he won’t be negotating for Ukraine. After the meeting, Presidents Trump and Putin said that they made progress in three hours of talks on Friday, moving closer to finding an end to the Ukraine War, but did not announce an immediate ceasefire. Before the summit, Trump maintained that the meeting was a sounding board aimed at facilitating a direct meeting between Presidents Putin and Zelensky. Trump also stated that it’s not about ending the Ukraine war but about bringing Putin to the negotiation table. The US President had warned Putin of severe consequences if no deal is made but after the meeting, he was so chill that he kept shaking hands with Putin.

“We made some great progress today… We had an extremely productive meeting and many points were agreed to.” - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/WBTMLcI0Cv — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 15, 2025

For Trump, it was all about yet another optics where he could claim credit. Trump had promised to end the Russia-Ukraine war on day 1 in his office, and it’s been over six months now. The US President has been begging the world leaders to recommend his name for the Nobel Peace Prize and many have obliged. After meeting Putin, Trump again reiterated his claim of ending five wars, while not counting the alleged ‘decimation’ of Iranian nuclear sites. It’s Trump who gave space to Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir to issue a nuclear threat to half of the world from US soil.

Putin Pleases Trump

Russian President Putin, though he refused to agree to a ceasefire on American terms, handled Trump diplomatically by praising the US President. Putin, in front of the media, agreed with Trump’s claim that had the latter been in power in 2022 in the US, the Russia-Ukraine war could have been averted. Later, during an interview, Trump accepted that he was happy to hear this from Putin that the war could not have happened had he been in the President of the US back then. The day is not too far when Trump will use this statement for nominating himself for the Nobel Peace prize.

WOW! Vladimir Putin is making Democrats FURIOUS after saying: "When President Trump says if he was the president back then, there would be no war...it would indeed be SO. I can confirm that."pic.twitter.com/sKWmR9l1l9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 15, 2025

"We had a very productive meeting, and there were many points that we agreed on. Couple of big ones that we haven't quite gotten there but we made some headway. There's no deal until there's a deal, so, I will call up NATO in a little while, and I will call up the various people that are appropriate. I'll ofcourse call President Zelenskyy and tell him about today's meeting... We made some great progress today," said Trump, who appeared nervous or surprised most of the time during the meeting, while Putin looked firm.

Also Read: What Happened At Alaska Summit

Russia-US To Trade But Sanctions On India

At the news conference, Putin made the pitch for trade. “It is clear that the US and Russian investment and business cooperation has tremendous potential”, Putin said. He asserted that trade between the US and Russia had grown 20 per cent under Trump, who has threatened to penalise India with a 25 per cent tariff for buying oil from Russia.

Had Trump been serious about ending the Russia-Ukraine war, at the outset, he would have terminated any trade with Moscow. He did not go after China but after India, considering it a soft target.

Stage For US To Flex Muscles

With four F-35s and a B-2 Spirit bomber flying over Putin, it was clear that the summit was nothing but Trump’s optics and a stage for the US to flex its muscle to maintain hegemony. Notably, Putin joined Trump in his motorcade, the vehicles drove past multiple F-22 fighter jets, a few B-2 bombers and several attack helicopters stations on the runway. There is no doubt that Trump is the biggest flex but in diplomacy, flexing could hurt ego and damage the end outcome. Trump should not forget that Putin is a seasoned political leader, unlike him and strong-arm tactics only weaken his credibility.

Trump just flew a B-2 stealth bomber over Putin’s head…



Absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/2bsnssRv9f — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) August 15, 2025

WOW! This is what President Putin saw while riding with President Trump in the motorcade in Alaska.



Nothing but pure USA military might.



A B-2 flew over his head moments before this.



I am LOVING it pic.twitter.com/eBuBUR7NO0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 15, 2025

Nobel Peace Prize

Notably, the deadline for submitting nominations for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize is January 31, 2026, while the nominations for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize have already concluded. If Trump gets the peace prize next year, there won’t be any doubt that he pressured his way to the global award, rather than doing any work to deserve it.