Putin Declares Three-Day Ceasefire In Ukraine From May 8-10

 The Kremlin stated that it expects Ukraine to adhere to the ceasefire but has warned that it will respond if the ceasefire is violated.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2025, 06:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Putin Declares Three-Day Ceasefire In Ukraine From May 8-10 Image: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from May 8 to May 10. The Kremlin stated that it expects Ukraine to adhere to the ceasefire but has warned that it will respond if the ceasefire is violated.

"Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example. In the event of violations of the truce by the Ukrainian side, the Russian armed forces will give an adequate and effective response," the Kremlin said, as per the media report.

