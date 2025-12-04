Advertisement
PUTIN INDIA VISIT 2025

Snipers On Rooftops: Inside The Minute-To-Minute Security Plan Securing VVIP Routes For Putin

Delhi is on high alert with 5,000 personnel, snipers, and SWAT teams deployed ahead of Vladimir Putin's arrival for the India-Russia Annual Summit. Key talks with PM Modi to focus on defense ties and hitting the USD 100 billion trade target.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 01:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Snipers On Rooftops: Inside The Minute-To-Minute Security Plan Securing VVIP Routes For PutinRussian President Vladimir Putin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: IANS)

Ahead of the high-profile two-day state visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the national capital has turned into a security fortress with an unprecedented multi-layer protection grid in place. Putin will arrive in Delhi this today (Thursday evening) for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Strategic Summit.

More than 5,000 security personnel, including elite forces and snipers, are being deployed to secure the visiting delegation, reflecting the strategic importance of the bilateral meeting.

Multi-Layered Security Grid Deployed

Top officials of the Delhi Police confirmed that the city was on maximum alert. Security agencies have prepared a multi-layered security mechanism:

Also, elite forces comprising SWAT teams, anti-terror units, and quick-reaction teams have been deployed at every sensitive location, including major venues and routes.

Snipers & Aerial Surveillance: The snipers are deployed on rooftops on the VVIP routes, with support from high-tech anti-drone systems and continuous monitoring by drones in the airspace.

Joint Command: Coordination is minute-to-minute, with Indian security agencies working in close synchronisation with Russian advance security teams that will manage the innermost security perimeter around the President.

VVIP Monitoring: "From the president's arrival to his departure, every movement will be tracked by multiple security units," a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

Traffic Disruption Expected

To facilitate VVIP movement and route sanitization, strict traffic and transport management measures are in place:

Secured Routes: All the routes mapped have been secured in advance, with top officers of Delhi Police overseeing the traffic arrangement and sanitization of areas.

Advisories Issued: Traffic advisories relating to diversions and restricted zones are being periodically issued to minimize inconvenience to commuters.

Anti-Sabotage Measures: Hotels in the Lutyens' zone and diplomatic areas have been sanitized and CCTV surveillance across the capital has been intensified.

Key Agenda: Defence, Trade, And Future Projects

President Putin is visiting India after nearly four years, and the summit agenda reflects the deepening "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" between the two nations: 

High-Level Meetings: Putin will be given a ceremonial welcome and will hold annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. 

PM Modi will host the Russian President for a private dinner on Thursday evening. Putin is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu. 

Core Focus: The talks, among other things, are likely to focus on deepening defense ties, increasing economic cooperation, and targeting $100 billion in trade by 2030 to insulate bilateral trade from punitive sanctions. 

Future Initiatives: Discussions during the summit will cover key agreements and "promising projects" in areas like industrial cooperation, innovative technologies, transport, peaceful space exploration, mining, and healthcare. India is also likely to pursue the acquisition of more advanced Russian defense systems.

ALSO READ | 7-Ton Upgrade: Why The RD-191M Deal, Set For Putin's India Trip, Will Revolutionise Chandrayaan Missions

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

