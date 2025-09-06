Putin Familiar With Modern Slang, Says Russian Presidential Aide

Russian President Vladimir Putin is familiar with modern slang, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday at the sidelines of the 10th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2025) being held in Vladivostok.

"The President has a family, the President has grandchildren. And, of course, let's say, manifestations of modern subculture cannot pass him by," Peskov was quoted as saying by leading Russian daily Izvestia.

When asked by the reporters if modern slang was used at official meetings, Peskov mentioned that, in everyday life, the Russian leader still expresses himself differently and does not use youth slang expressions during the work process.

During an official visit to Vladivostok on September 4, the Russian leader was told about new slang expressions, including "cringe", "guyz", "troubles" and "chill rink", the newspaper reported.

Putin visited the 'Unique Russian Language' exhibit at the EEF and was shown how phrases with the same meaning change in different eras. The Russian President also offered to play game on youth slang on one of the interactive panels, where he had to correctly place stresses in words.

Representatives of more than 70 countries and territories are participating in the EEF-2025 from September 3–6 in Vladivostok, organised by the Roscongress Foundation.

The forum is a key international platform for creating and strengthening ties between the Russian and global investment communities, a comprehensive expert assessment of the economic potential of the Russian Far East, and the presentation of its investment opportunities and business conditions in the advanced development areas.

The main theme of the Eastern Economic Forum 2025 is 'The Far East - cooperation for peace and prosperity'.

The Forum events are held in the format of panel sessions, round tables, televised debates, business breakfasts and business dialogues dedicated to Russia's relations with various countries of the world.

"In the context of geopolitical transformations, government officials, politicians, entrepreneurs and experts at the Forum will focus on an in-depth discussion of the prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and the countries of the Asia-Pacific region," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated at the start of the event.

"The participation of representatives from over 70 countries and territories confirms the status of the Eastern Economic Forum as an authoritative platform for business communications, attractive both for the countries of the Asia-Pacific region and for the rest of the world. Thanks to the rich business programme, diverse cultural and sporting events at the EEF, space is created for open and mutually beneficial dialogue, which allows us to shape the vectors of the economy of the future, based on trust and respect," emphasised Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the President of Russia and Executive Secretary of the EEF Organising Committee.