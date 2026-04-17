'Space Pearl Harbor': US warns Putin is prepping a nuclear strike in orbit | Know terrifying plan

Stephen Whiting, US Space Command general, gave a disturbing report about Russia's military plans for space. This report has serious implications for the future. He stated that Russia has been preparing to launch an attack against the world's infrastructure from space through the use of a nuclear weapon.

General Whiting told The Times that he believes that Russia is ready to place an anti-satellite (ASAT) weapon in orbit. If Russia were to place a nuclear ASAT into orbit, the consequences would be devastating to every satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and the connectivity that has developed over the last few decades.

A threat to the global nervous system

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The deploying of a nuclear weapon in space would target not only military capabilities; it would be an attack on the world's civilian "nervous system." General Whiting explained that if the weapon detonates, it would create an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) or debris cloud large enough to destroy the following:

The communication & internet system: Complete disruption of all satellite connected mobile devices and data.

The GPS navigation system: Complete disruption of all global logistics, including public air safety.

The financial system: Approaching collapse of all international banking transactions that utilize satellites for timing purposes.

Whiting said, "The Trump administration is deeply concerned by this plan", as Russia seeks dominance in outer space in order to counter what they perceive as a weakness compared to NATO in land and sea."

Violation of the outer space treaty of 1967

This development would be a clear violation of the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, an international treaty signed by Russia (the USSR at the time), that bans nuclear weapons or other WMDs from being deployed in orbit. It also designates space for peaceful purposes.

While General Whiting did not specify the source of the information on this threat to the US, he stated that the US Government considers this to be an existential threat to the US and will not be tolerated.

Electronic warfare and GPS denial

In addition to nuclear threats, General Whiting said that Russia is already using space-based tactics to create hostile actions. General Whiting pointed to a dramatic increase in Russian jamming of GPS and satellite communications. These jamming actions are becoming increasingly common to the point where it is creating a direct threat to civilian commercial airline operations throughout Europe and the Middle East.

Europe and NATO are receiving a Warning signal

The combination of impending danger and President Trump’s directive for European states to take control of their own defense has sent shockwaves through the EU.

Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, took to social media to encourage member states to "invest more, produce faster, and get it done more quickly."

Mark Rutte, Secretary General of NATO, stressed that “a strong Europe means a strong NATO" and advocated for immediate investment in critical infrastructure security.

With the next NATO summit slated for Ankara, European leaders are adjusting their focus on rapidly expanding the European arms industry. More and more, European leaders are realising that their days of total dependence upon the US for security are over, as Washington pivots its attention toward China.

If Putin's reported plan for a “space Pearl Harbor" comes to fruition, the impacts will be indiscriminately affecting both enemies and allies. While Russia is turning space into the next possible theater of war, the West is racing to strengthen its defence manufacturing and orbital resiliency in order to stave off a global technological dark age.

ALSO READ | Delhi heatwave: Temperature hits 40.3°C as GRAP 1 returns amid 'poor' air quality