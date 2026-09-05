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Putin orders 3-day pause in Kyiv strikes as US delegation arrives in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a three-day pause in strikes on Kyiv as US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visit Moscow for talks aimed at reviving diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine war.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 06:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 06:30 PM IST
Putin orders 3-day pause in Kyiv strikes as US delegation arrives in Moscow
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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