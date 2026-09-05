/Putin orders 3-day pause in Kyiv strikes as US delegation arrives in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a three-day suspension of strikes on Kyiv starting Saturday, coinciding with preparations for the arrival of US special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for talks aimed at reviving diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin was scheduled to meet the two US envoys on Saturday, according to Russian news agencies, as Washington seeks to open a fresh diplomatic channel. Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Moscow on Saturday for discussions on the conflict, two people familiar with the visit told Reuters.
Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev received the delegation. Later, a motorcade carrying Witkoff, Kushner and Dmitriev left the government airport and headed into the city.
Dmitriev has taken part in previous meetings between Putin and US representatives and has continued to maintain contact with American negotiators.
The visit follows US President Donald Trump’s statement on Friday that Washington had a fresh and concrete proposal aimed at bringing the war, now in its fifth year, to an end.
Trump did not disclose details of the proposal but said Witkoff and Kushner had been sent abroad to assess whether progress could be made. “We have an idea for peace,” Trump said.
"I sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, two great negotiators. They've done a great job, and we sent them over to see whether or not we can get something done. And there may be a good chance that we'll do it," he said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the US envoys were expected to travel to Ukraine following their meetings in Moscow. Kyiv had also proposed a temporary halt to air attacks during their visit, calling on Russia to reciprocate to ensure the talks could be held safely.
"Just as we did during previous diplomatic visits by the American side, we will ensure the normal functioning of Russian airspace so that the negotiators can arrive safely," Zelenskyy had said in a social media post.
"We are looking out for them, not for Russia. There will be no air strikes from our side, and Russia must do the same, ensuring there are no air strikes from its side for the time needed to hold these talks and handle the logistical matters related to this American visit," he added.
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