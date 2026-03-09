Putin pledges 'unwavering support' for Iran, congratulates Mojtaba on becoming new Supreme Leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday reiterated Moscow’s “unwavering” support for Iran amid its conflict with the United States and Israel, reaffirming Russia’s backing for Tehran.

Putin also extended his congratulations to Mojtaba Khamenei on being named Iran’s new leader, even as Israel has threatened to pursue whoever succeeds him.

Russian President said that Russia will continue to stand by Tehran, saying he wished to "confirm unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends," AFP reported citing Putin.

In his congratulatory message to Mojtaba Khamenei, Putin said he was confident that Khamenei would uphold his father’s legacy “with honour” and unite the Iranian people “in the face of severe trials.”

"At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication," Putin said.

Earlier, in a late‑Friday phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Putin conveyed his deep condolences over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, members of his family, senior Iranian political and military figures, and many civilians.



The Kremlin stated that Putin had reiterated Russia’s commitment to ending hostilities and rejecting the use of force to resolve any issues involving Iran. It also noted that Masoud Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for Russia’s support of the Iranian people in defending their sovereignty and national independence.

Iran on Monday appointed Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of the country’s late supreme leader, as the Islamic Republic’s next ruler. Born in 1969 in the holy city of Mashhad in eastern Iran, Mojtaba is one of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s six children.