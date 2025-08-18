Strange, unsubstantiated reports of Russian President Vladimir Putin's security team collecting his bodily discharge have reemerged amid his recent Alaska visit for a meeting with American counterpart Donald Trump. The summit on Saturday did not result in an immediate ceasefire of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Unverified Accounts Of Fecal Matter Collection

Accounts, first reported in 2022 by investigative writers Regis Gente and Mikhail Rubin in the French magazine Paris Match, state that Putin's Federal Protection Service (FPS) members collect his feces and urine when he makes foreign trips. These accounts resurfaced during his recent visit to Alaska.

The Paris Match article speculated that Putin's feces hold "essential information" that might be analysed by foreign intelligence or spy services. The implicit assumption is that there exists a protocol to guard against the access of rivals to knowledge about the Russian president's health, and by extension, his medical history and treatments. The report alleged this "harvest" practice was initially observed in October 2019, after Putin's trip to Saudi Arabia, and also on his 2017 trip to France.

"Delicate Mission" And Utter Secrecy

Indirect sources quoted in the 2022 report of the Middle East suggested that such a "delicate mission" is carried out under the management of the FSO (Federal Protective Service). An agent is said to be entrusted with dumping Putin's trash into specially made pouches, leaving nothing behind, and bringing it all back to Russia in a special briefcase. The report highlighted the fact that "total secrecy and overwhelming pressure" are used to guarantee silence from Russian embassy workers about the practice.

Ex-BBC reporter Farida Rustamova has also referred to such practices, referencing a private toilet with an portable toilet reportedly used by Putin on a visit to Vienna. According to her, a source unveiled that this practice has reportedly been in use since he started leading in 1999.

Continued Health Speculation

These resurfacing allegations come during ongoing, unfounded speculation about the 72-year-old Russian leader's health. Rumors have varied from different types of cancer to Parkinson's. Concerns were specifically raised in November last year at an Astana press conference when Putin seemed to be involuntarily jerking his legs. Although the Kremlin has always brushed aside such rumors about Putin's health, the reported "poop protocol" provides another development to the secretive nature of Putin's personal and official activities.

