According to reports, one of the more unusual items that accompanies Russian President Vladimir Putin on foreign trips is part of his security detail: a suitcase to collect and transport his biological waste, a safeguard against foreign intelligence.

According to the news, the "mystery suitcase" was reportedly coming into the spotlight during the 2025 Alaska summit between President Putin and his United States counterpart, Donald Trump. The peculiar security arrangement underlines the extraordinary lengths taken by the Kremlin to keep the leader's privacy and ensure tight control over the flow of information related to his medical status.

Controlled Security Practice

According to reports quoting Express US, the president's excrement and urine are reportedly collected by members of Russia's Federal Protection Service, or FSO, as part of a very sensitive job. The waste is sealed into special packets and then placed in a separate briefcase to be transported back to Moscow.

This practice is not unique to the US summit. The same procedures had earlier been reported by the French magazine Paris Match during the Russian leader's foreign engagements, including his visits to France in 2017 and Saudi Arabia in 2019. Former US Defence Intelligence Agency officer Rebekah Koffler explained to Fox News that this extreme measure has its roots in intelligence tactics, whereby the analysis of biological waste can be used by foreign powers to discern a leader's medical condition.

Ongoing Scrutiny Over Putin's Health

The practice is put into context by the persistent global speculation about the health of the 72-year-old leader. Putin has faced persistent scrutiny after public appearances raised questions about his potential medical conditions.

For example, observers have commented on visible leg jerks in a late 2024 Astana press conference that some experts speculated could be a symptom of a neurological condition such as Parkinson's disease.

Also in 2023, twitching during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko raised similar concerns.



For the first time publicly.. Assistant to President Vladimir Putin, the bearer of the nuclear deterrence briefcase, was spotted for the first time in a public and clear manner boarding the presidential plane dedicated to Putin..



-: Russian nuclear deterrence… pic.twitter.com/tr0QU3keNR — RussiaNews (@mog_russEN) December 12, 2025

As early as 2022, the Kremlin was compelled officially to deny rumors, emanating from the General SVR Telegram channel, about an embarrassing fall said to have been taken by the president.

While the Kremlin consistently denies every rumor that has to do with Putin's health, the so-called "poop suitcase" was more or less real evidence of the extraordinary and sometimes unusual security measures undertaken to ensure informational secrecy in top-level contacts.

