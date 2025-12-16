Bizarre 'Biological Shield' Protocol: Why Putin Requires Six Guards For Bathroom Trips To Hide Health Data | VIRAL VIDEO

The stringent security provided for Russian president Vladimir Putin has been alleged to include the handling and transportation of his biological waste while abroad. The rather peculiar "special procedure"-meant to foreclose any attempts by foreign intelligence at deriving health information through biological evidence-has recently been exposed in relation to a summit.

Rumors about the President's health, aged 72 years, are still going on relentlessly despite him looking fit and healthy during public appearances.

Role Of 'The Tsar's' Trusted Attache

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per the security regulations in Moscow, Putin never uses the bathroom alone while on foreign visits. This practice has a crucial component, which is the attaché that Putin selects from among his closest aides. It is the attache's responsibility to collect all the traces that the leader leaves behind in the bathroom.

The main target for this extraordinary procedure is to ensure that no foreign intelligence agency and/or no foreign country tries to extract any kind of information related to the Russian president’s health by analysing his organic matter.

When Vladimir Putin heads to the bathroom, it's not solo—six suited shadows ensure no 'leaks' of any kind! pic.twitter.com/jKFaG6lPiB — The Adventurous Soul (@TAdventurousoul) December 15, 2025

History Of The Practice

The habit of gathering the waste of Putin has been going on for several years. Regis Gente and Mikhail Rubin, two journalists writing on Russia for more than a decade, exposed that the Federal Protective Service (FSO) carries out this work.

The following are examples that have

France, May 2017: It was reportedly done during Putin's visit.

Austria, Vienna: Former BBC journalist Farida Rustamova also documented similar steps, adding, "During this visit, Putin had access to a private bathroom, which had a mobile toilet facility."

Apparently, the garbage is packed in specialized bags and then stored inside a carrying case for transportation to Russia.

Unconfirmed Health Rumors Persist

The tight security that envelops the biological processes of the ruler encourages never-ending speculations about his health conditions, from cancer and Parkinson’s disease to the possibility of heart ailments.

Recent examples which have fueled public guessing include:

Astana, Kazakhstan (November): In a press conference, there was concern when it was noticed that Putin unexpectedly moved his legs. Some medical observers, such as Dr. Bob Berookhim, speculated that it might possibly be an expression of a certain neurological disease like Parkinson’s disease.

Meeting with Lukashenko (2023): During a meeting with Belarusian President Alexandar Lukashenko, Putin could be noticed shaking in his chair.

Some other claims that are not verified and have been made on the General SVR channel on Telegram include allegations of a tumble down the stairs that left the person injured and a possible cardiac arrest.

It should be pointed out that all of these health-related rumors have been flatly denied by the Kremlin, and they have been disproven as well by several Western intelligence operatives, including those from the CIA and MI6.

Rumors of body doubles have also surfaced, though these have not been proven either.

Context Of The Recent Summit

The most recent buzz on the rubbish collection process was brought on after Putin’s engagement in a summit in Alaska with President Donald Trump. The meeting was significant because it covered the topic of the war in Ukraine.

Before the meeting took place, Trump wanted to set up a second meeting between Putin and the leader of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, as he said, "I would like to do it almost immediately and we will have a quick second meeting between President Putin, President Zelensky and myself, if they wish to have me there."

ALSO READ | Viral Video: 79-Foot Havan Statue Of Liberty Collapses In Southern Brazil After Severe Storm; Probe On