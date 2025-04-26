Putin Ready To Resume Negotiations Talks With Ukraine Without Preconditions, Says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed his readiness to resume negotiations talks with Ukraine without any preconditions. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Putin reiterated this stance during a meeting with Donald Trump's envoy, Witkoff, underscoring that Russia remains open to dialogue.

