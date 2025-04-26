Advertisement
Putin Ready To Resume Negotiations Talks With Ukraine Without Preconditions, Says Kremlin

Putin has reaffirmed his readiness to resume peace talks with Ukraine without any preconditions. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 09:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed his readiness to resume negotiations talks with Ukraine without any preconditions. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Putin reiterated this stance during a meeting with Donald Trump's envoy, Witkoff, underscoring that Russia remains open to dialogue.

"During yesterday's talks with Trump's envoy Witkoff, Vladimir Putin reiterated that Russia is ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine without any preconditions," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, NDTV reported.

