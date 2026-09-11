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Putin’s ‘Flying Kremlin’ and fortress-on-wheels: All about Russian President’s Armoured Aurus Senat

The same limousine grabbed attention last year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled with Putin in the vehicle during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 06:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 06:03 PM IST
Putin’s ‘Flying Kremlin’ and fortress-on-wheels: All about Russian President’s Armoured Aurus Senat
Image Credit: Russian President Putin's car Aurus Senat

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Putin’s ‘Flying Kremlin’ and fortress-on-wheels: All about Russian President’s Armoured Aurus Senat
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