/Putin’s ‘Flying Kremlin’ and fortress-on-wheels: All about Russian President’s Armoured Aurus Senat

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit, accompanied by an elaborate security convoy. Among the most closely guarded elements of his overseas travel are his customised presidential aircraft, popularly known as the “Flying Kremlin”, and his heavily armoured Aurus Senat limousine.
While world leaders often travel abroad in their personal aircraft, Putin goes a step further by taking his own official car with him. The Aurus Senat is among the world’s most secretive and heavily protected vehicles, reflecting the extraordinary security measures surrounding the Russian president, who has led the country for nearly 25 years.
The same limousine grabbed attention last year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled with Putin in the vehicle during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China.
Putin’s motorcade typically consists of around two dozen vehicles. However, during foreign visits, his main mode of transport is the bulletproof and blast-resistant Aurus Senat, often described as a “fortress-on-wheels”.
The full-size luxury limousine was developed by Russian automaker Aurus Motors, a joint venture involving Russia’s state research institute NAMI, Sollers JSC and the UAE’s Tawazun Holding.
The Senat was introduced in 2018 under Russia’s “Kortezh” project, a programme aimed at developing domestically produced luxury and armoured vehicles for government use. Its styling draws inspiration from the Soviet-era ZIS-110 limousine.
A civilian version of the Aurus Senat is also available, although production is limited to around 120 units a year. The car is priced at approximately 18 million roubles, or around Rs 2.5 crore.
Putin’s Aurus Senat is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with a hybrid system. It produces around 598 horsepower and 880 Nm of torque and comes with a nine-speed automatic transmission.
The limousine measures 5,630 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width and 1,700 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,300 mm. It has a top speed of around 160 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in approximately nine seconds.
However, performance is only one part of what makes the presidential version of the Senat distinctive. The heavily armoured vehicle is built to meet stringent security requirements for presidential travel and features systems such as active cruise control, lane departure warning, electronic traction control and advanced braking technology.
The cabin combines protection with luxury, featuring high-quality leather, wood trim and advanced infotainment systems. The vehicle is also designed to operate reliably in extreme climatic conditions.
For Putin, the Aurus Senat is more than a luxury limousine. It is a crucial part of his security arrangements whenever he travels outside Russia, allowing the Russian president to maintain the same level of protection on foreign soil as he does at home.
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