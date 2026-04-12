Putin says 'ready to mediate' between US and Iran after Islamabad peace talks collapse

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday that Russia is ready to help mediate efforts to bring peace in the Middle East, as per the Kremlin.

“Vladimir Putin emphasised his readiness to further facilitate the search for a political and diplomatic settlement to the conflict, and to mediate efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in the Middle East,” according to the Kremlin in its readout of the call.

This offer by Russian President came hours after face-to-face talks between the United States and Iran stalled without any consensus, casting doubts over fragile two-week ceasefire.

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According to US officials the talks between the two countries failed because of Iran's refusal to pledge that it would abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Iranian officials blamed the United States for collapse of the talks, though they did not provide specific reasons.

Russia’s proposal comes at a time when it is still involved in its ongoing war with Ukraine, with no progress in peace efforts.

Meanwhile, Moscow has accused the United States of fabricating an Iranian threat as a justification for attempting to topple its constitutional system, and criticised Washington’s calls for Iranians to rise against their leadership as cynical and inhumane.

This is not the first time, Russia has offered mediation involving Iran. In June 2025, during the "Twelve‑day war" between Israel and Iran, Putin formally offered Moscow's mediation between the two nation, saying that disputes over Iran’s nuclear programme should be solved politically and diplomatically, not through war.