Putin sends strong signal in meeting with Araghchi, says 'Russia will do what it can to support the interests of Iran'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said Moscow would do what it can to support Tehran’s interests and contribute to efforts aimed at restoring peace in West Asia, during his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. This comes amid the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran.

The meeting was held in St Petersburg. ANI reported that, according to Iranian State media Press TV, Putin said that Moscow remains committed to supporting Tehran and other regional countries in promoting stability and peace in the region.

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"I received a message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei. Russia will do what it can to support the interests of Iran and other regional countries and help bring peace to West Asia as soon as possible," Putin said, as quoted by Press TV.

"I hope Iranian people overcome this difficult period and that peace is restored," he further added.

Araghchi's Russia visit

Araghchi landed in Russia on Monday morning, following which he said that Tehran and Moscow have consistently maintained close consultations on a wide range of issues.

In his remarks shared via Telegram upon his arrival, Araghchi stated, "We have always had close consultations with Russia and have had ongoing bilateral consultations on a wide range of issues, especially regional issues."

He noted that recent circumstances had created a gap in high-level meetings, which he said was now being addressed through renewed diplomatic push.

Explaining the purpose of his visit, Araghchi said it was necessary to discuss recent developments related to ongoing regional tensions and align positions with Moscow.

"This opportunity was provided to consult with our Russian friends about the developments related to the war during this period and the current situation, and to review the latest situation. Naturally, the necessary coordination must also be made," the statement read.

During the visit, Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi is also likely to meet and hold discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

His visit to Russia follows recent trips to Pakistan and Oman, forming part of broader regional consultations.

US-Iran tensions and Hormuz crisis

Tensions between the United States and Iran continue, with the Strait of Hormuz emerging as the focal point.

The key global shipping route, through which a large amount of the world’s oil supply passes, has seen severe disruptions due to the recent conditions in West Asia.

(with ANI inputs)

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