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  • /Out of the security bubble: Why Vladimir Putin abruptly halted his VVIP convoy to confront a passerby | VIRAL VIDEO

Out of the security bubble: Why Vladimir Putin abruptly halted his VVIP convoy to confront a passerby | VIRAL VIDEO

Watch the surprising moment Russian President Vladimir Putin abruptly halted his VVIP motorcade in Siberia to walk right up to a bystander filming him from the roadside.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 07:33 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 07:33 AM IST
Out of the security bubble: Why Vladimir Putin abruptly halted his VVIP convoy to confront a passerby | VIRAL VIDEO
Image Credit: Putin abruptly halted his VVIP convoy to confront a passerby. (X/@RT_India_news)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Out of the security bubble: Why Vladimir Putin abruptly halted his VVIP convoy to confront a passerby | VIRAL VIDEO
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