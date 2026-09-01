/Out of the security bubble: Why Vladimir Putin abruptly halted his VVIP convoy to confront a passerby | VIRAL VIDEO

In an unusual and unexpected turn of events during his visit to the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his enormous VVIP motorcade to suddenly halt, allowing him to approach a passerby recording him from the roadside. Shared across social media networks like X, the footage of the event turned an everyday video from the roadside into an Internet sensation.
The recorded video shows an unusually unplanned interaction of the heavily guarded Russian leader, who managed to step out of his security bubble in order to interact casually with astonished passersby.
The unexpected incident happened during the working visit of Putin to Novosibirsk, Siberia.
Recording in silence: A local citizen was standing by the side of the road, filming the impressive procession of luxury black cars and security cars.
Suddenly halting: Without any warning, the endless train of cars abruptly came to a sudden stop, after which security men secured the area around.
Walking up close: The Russian president did not stay in his car but, wearing a business suit and tie, walked past his guard and directly approached the surprised citizen.
FLASHBACK: When Putin Appeared Out Of Nowhere In Front Of A Resident— RT_India (@RT_India_news) August 31, 2026
Patiently filming the President's convoy during an 11 Aug visit to Novosibirsk, one bystander was shocked to find Putin in front of him - seemingly out of nowhere.
The President will today (31 August)… pic.twitter.com/jQyiyOjOGD
Once the viral videos were shared through the Russian state media outlets as well as international news channels, viewers had a chance to observe a much less formalised side of the Kremlin leader.
Total surprise: Passersby standing close rushed to grab their cellphones and record this unbelievably surreal event, when the president is casually saying hi to local citizens.
On-screen text: A caption in Russian in the viral videos stated that no one expected the motorcade to simply stop in the traffic in order to hold a conversation.
History of the planned unplanned stop: Political analysts say that Putin sometimes violates protocol and holds unplanned walks to create an image of accessibility among locals.
While the reposting of the viral footage became a good memory for many people, the wider background of it was full of diplomatic activities of the Kremlin.
During the circulation of the viral video footage among the international audience, the main focus of the Kremlin's diplomacy stayed on important diplomatic visits abroad.
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