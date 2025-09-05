Putin Warns Against Foreign Troops' Deployment In Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday reiterated Moscow's rejection of Ukrainian membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), warning that any foreign deployment on Ukrainian soil will be "legitimate targets for destruction."

In his speech at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin stated that it is "practically impossible" to reach an agreement with Ukraine on key issues, Euro News reported. He also expressed Russia's willingness to implement agreements if they are reached between two nations.

He said, "If any troops appear there, especially now, during the fighting, we assume that they will be legitimate targets for destruction." He said, "And if decisions are reached that will lead to peace, to long-term peace, then I simply see no point in their presence on Ukrainian territory."

Putin stated, “If these agreements are reached, no one doubts that Russia will implement them in full." His remarks came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky along with French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that 26 European nations, part of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, were prepared to provide security guarantees to Ukraine in a post-war capacity after any potential peace settlement.

Ukraine's European partners have not suggested deploying soldiers in Ukraine during the ongoing war with Russia, but instead sending them as a type of international peacekeepers after a ceasefire or if there is a peace deal. These forces would not participate in fighting but instead they will monitor and maintain peace after the two nations reach an agreement.

Putin expressed doubts regarding this possibility, saying it will be “practically impossible” to reach an agreement on key issues with Ukraine to end the ongoing war, which began in February 2022. He said that Russia also wants to get security guarantees. However, he did not mention the measures that were needed and how they would protect Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. He said, "Peace guarantees must be for both, Russia and Ukraine."

Russian President reiterated Moscow's rejection of Ukraine's membership in NATO and mentioned that the Kremlin is not against Ukraine's desire to become part of the European Union, Euro News reported. He said, "Ukraine’s decision on NATO cannot be considered without looking at Russia’s (security) interests", but Kyiv’s EU aspirations are a "legitimate choice." He stated, "I repeat, (Ukraine’s EU bid) is Ukraine's legitimate choice, how to build its international relations, how to ensure its interests in the economic sphere, with whom to enter into alliances."