Russian President Vladimir Putin suddenly stopped short of a public speech at the "Strong Ideas for a New Time" forum in Moscow on Thursday to answer the phone from US President Donald Trump. Putin excused himself to the audience, explaining it would be "awkward" and his American counterpart "might get offended" if delayed.

The meeting was the sixth encounter between the two leaders since President Trump's return to the White House and the fourth within six weeks. Although the dialogue had an apparently cordial tone, the talks were unable to bring any significant breakthroughs, more so when it came to the ongoing war in Ukraine, where Moscow restated its determination not to stray from its initial goals.

In the phone call, President Putin told Trump that although Russia wants a negotiated solution to the Ukraine war for peace, it "will not retreat from these goals," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov stated. Ushakov expounded that Russia seeks "the removal of the well-known root causes which resulted in the existing situation, to the existing sharp confrontation." Russia identifies such "root causes" as barring Ukraine from membership in NATO and preventing any threat close to its borders, an explanation roundly rejected by Ukraine and Western countries, who consider the war as an act of Russian domination.

The leaders also touched upon other pressing global issues, including tensions in the Middle East, the situation in Iran, and the broader state of US-Russia relations. Putin informed Trump about recent agreements on prisoner exchanges and the return of fallen soldiers between Russia and Ukraine, expressing Moscow's openness to further discussions with Kyiv.

WOW. Russian President Vladimir Putin abruptly leaves the stage to hop on the phone with President Trump, saying he didn't want to offend Trump by keeping him waiting.



This is what happens when we have a real President. The world respects us.pic.twitter.com/LBzcktAY4G — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 3, 2025

Friendly Tone, Limited Progress

Ushakov summed up the leaders as being "on the same page" in the call. President Putin also offered congratulations to Trump before the US Independence Day on July 4. The call apparently started with the US President speaking about his new economic bill, and leaders also discussed ways of boosting trade and even introducing a cultural exchange program based on traditional values through films.

But some of the most critical issues were noticeably missing from discussion. The recent US move to temporarily suspend some military assistance to Ukraine was not mentioned, a development closely watched by Ukraine's allies. A possible in-person meeting between the two presidents was also not mentioned, although Ushakov said the possibility is still "up in the air."

The Iranian situation was another topic that came up. Ushakov stated that "The Russian side stressed the significance of settlement of all conflicts, disputes and contentious situations solely by political and diplomatic means." This was mentioned barely a week after the US was said to have conducted airstrikes on three of Iran's nuclear sites, something Russia had vehemently condemned.