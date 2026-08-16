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Qatar denies detention of 3 Iranian pilots, calls reports ‘misleading’

Iranian news agency reported that 3 military pilots had been captured by Qatari forces after two Iranian Su-24 fighter jets were downed in its airspace. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 07:36 AM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 07:36 AM IST
Qatar denies detention of 3 Iranian pilots, calls reports ‘misleading’
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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Qatar denies detention of 3 Iranian pilots, calls reports ‘misleading’
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