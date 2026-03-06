Qatar energy minister warns Israel-US-Iran war will force Gulf to halt energy exports 'within weeks'

Qatar's energy minister warned Thursday that the ongoing Middle East conflict could "bring down" global economies and that Gulf energy exporters might halt production within weeks.

Energy Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi told the Financial Times that the ongoing war will severely impact global economies.

“If this war continues for a few weeks, GDP growth around the world will be impacted. Everybody’s energy price is going to go higher," he said.

He also warned that there could be shortages of certain products and a domino effect of factories unable to supply.

The current conflict in the Middle East began after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, and Iran responded with counterattacks on Israel and US military bases, including in Qatar.

Kaabi predicted that crude oil prices could surge to $150 per barrel within 2–3 weeks if tankers and other commercial vessels are blocked from passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the key shipping route for oil transport.

He forecasted that gas prices could climb to $40 per million British thermal units (€117 per MWh), nearly quadrupling pre-war levels. Brent crude reached $87 on Friday, its highest since April 2024, marking a 4% increase.

