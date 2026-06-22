/Qatar gas factory explosion: 54 injured and 18 missing after internal blast at Ras Laffan Industrial City factory

A technical malfunction during operations at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar triggered an internal explosion and fire late Sunday, left more than 50 people injured and several missing, according to Qatari authorities.
The explosion occurred at the Barzan gas supply facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City while workers were trying to restart operations that had been halted after Iran strikes.
A large fire broke out, sending thick plumes of smoke into the night sky and prompting a major emergency response from firefighting and rescue teams.
State-owned QatarEnergy confirmed the blast took place during restart work at the facility.
The total number of injured persons in the incident that occurred at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City has reached (54). The Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), in cooperation with Civil Defence teams, is conducting search…— Ministry of Interior - Qatar (@MOI_QatarEn) June 22, 2026
The company initially withheld details on the extent of the damage, with early reports indicating only a small number of injuries.
However, Qatar’s Interior Ministry later confirmed that more than 54 people were injured, while 18 others remained unaccounted for several hours after the incident.
In a series of statements posted on X, Qatar's Ministry of Interior said the incident occurred due to a technical issue at a factory in the industrial city, prompting an immediate response from Civil Defence teams.
"An internal explosion occurred at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City due to a technical incident. Civil Defence teams are handling the incident, with no injuries or leaks reported that may pose a threat to public safety," the ministry said in its initial statement.
"Further to the previous statement, the incident was caused by a technical malfunction during operations at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City. A number of injuries were reported, with no leaks posing a threat to public safety. The competent authorities are continuing to respond to the incident," the ministry stated.
"QatarEnergy confirms that there was an operational incident during the start-up of operations at Ras Laffan Industrial City, which resulted in an explosion and fire at the Barzan local gas supply facility in the evening hours of Sunday, 21 June 2026," the company said in a statement on X.
Immediate emergency response teams were deployed to contain the blaze and the fire has since been brought under control.
"Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the fire, which is now under control. QatarEnergy will continue to communicate the latest available information," the statement added.
Authorities have emphasised that no leaks resulting from the incident pose any threat to public safety, while investigations and response efforts remain ongoing. The incident has once again brought the Ras Lafan into focus after the Iranian strikes hit the facility in March.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.