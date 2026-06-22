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Qatar gas factory explosion: 54 injured and 18 missing after internal blast at Ras Laffan Industrial City factory

QatarEnergy confirmed the blast took place during restart work at the facility, after it was'extensively damaged' during Iranian strikes in March. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 09:42 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 09:45 AM IST
Qatar gas factory explosion: 54 injured and 18 missing after internal blast at Ras Laffan Industrial City factory
Image Credit: OSGINT/X

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