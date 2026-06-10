Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3054273https://zeenews.india.com/world/qeshm-island-explosions-us-strikes-persian-gulf-us-fifth-fleet-us-apache-3054273.html
NewsWorldExplosions heard at Iran’s Qeshm Island as conflict with the US escalates
QESHM ISLAND IRAN

Explosions heard at Iran’s Qeshm Island as conflict with the US escalates

Earlier IRGC launched a retaliatory drone attack against the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, further escalating the situation. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2026, 03:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Explosions heard at Iran’s Qeshm Island as conflict with the US escalates (Image: ANI)

An explosion has been reported near Qeshm Island in southern Iran. Initial reports from the ground were a bit unclear; the exact nature of the loud sounds was still unknown at the time. This comes after a night of heavy military activity in the area.

According to Iran’s Mehr News agency, the blast was linked to ongoing cross-border clashes, reporting that Hormozgan province and the Persian Gulf coastline had been coming under attack from the Americans since the early hours of the morning, with Iranian forces responding quickly.

The reports match statements from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which described the damage from the strikes. The IRGC said the US hit several locations in Jask, Sirik, and Qeshm under false pretenses.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

IRGC reported a telecommunications mast was damaged in Sirik and two water tanks destroyed in the city, adding that fighting was still ongoing.

Also Read: Iran launches retaliatory strikes on US targets in the region; will this derail ongoing peace efforts?

Earlier on Wednesday, the conflict in West Asia widened significantly when the IRGC launched a retaliatory drone attack against the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Iranian forces carried out the strike around 2:30 a.m., and the IRGC warned that if the US "aggression" continued, there would be even stronger consequences.

This escalation followed US strikes on Iranian air defense sites, ground control stations, and radar installations near the Strait of Hormuz.

US CENTCOM described the operation as a "proportional response" to recent Iranian attacks on US forces and commercial ships in the region, saying American troops remain ready to defend against further threats.

Also Read: US strikes Iran after Apache chopper downed near Strait of Hormuz

The latest round of escalations was sparked on Monday when Iran shot down a US Army AH-64 Apache helicopter off the coast of Oman. Both crew members were rescued and are in stable condition, according to CENTCOM.

Before the heavy exchanges, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi had warned the US directly on X, saying Iran's forces would not leave any attack unanswered and telling Washington to "leave our region if you want to be safe."

This is notable because it's the first time in the current conflict that the IRGC has directly targeted the US Fifth Fleet's command base in Manama, which oversees American naval operations across the Middle East.


(with ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

PoK Protest
What is happening in PoK? Protests, crackdown and growing public anger | DNA
Jaypee Infratech
Jaypee Infratech case: ED attaches Rs 100 crore assets of 2 companies
Narendra Modi
PM Modi to attend G7 Summit in France, visit Slovakia in historic trip
Bangladesh
Bangladesh create history, beat Australia in ODIs for first time in 21 years
Meenakshi Natarajan
Who is Meenakshi Natarajan? Congress leader at the midst of RS nomination row
Punjab
Punjab CM Mann distributes Rs 1.07 crore seed grants to 31 startups
Ben stokes
Ben Stokes to step down as England captain and retire? Report makes big claim
Indus water treaty
Indus to go dry in Pakistan; India working on plan to completely divert Indus
Delhi crime case
Uncle's bank account drained through UPI fraud, nephew held in Delhi
Karnataka
Karnataka: 10 youths gang-rape, film 41-year-old woman; accused arrested