Explosions heard at Iran’s Qeshm Island as conflict with the US escalates

An explosion has been reported near Qeshm Island in southern Iran. Initial reports from the ground were a bit unclear; the exact nature of the loud sounds was still unknown at the time. This comes after a night of heavy military activity in the area.

According to Iran’s Mehr News agency, the blast was linked to ongoing cross-border clashes, reporting that Hormozgan province and the Persian Gulf coastline had been coming under attack from the Americans since the early hours of the morning, with Iranian forces responding quickly.

The reports match statements from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which described the damage from the strikes. The IRGC said the US hit several locations in Jask, Sirik, and Qeshm under false pretenses.

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IRGC reported a telecommunications mast was damaged in Sirik and two water tanks destroyed in the city, adding that fighting was still ongoing.

Also Read: Iran launches retaliatory strikes on US targets in the region; will this derail ongoing peace efforts?

Earlier on Wednesday, the conflict in West Asia widened significantly when the IRGC launched a retaliatory drone attack against the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Iranian forces carried out the strike around 2:30 a.m., and the IRGC warned that if the US "aggression" continued, there would be even stronger consequences.

This escalation followed US strikes on Iranian air defense sites, ground control stations, and radar installations near the Strait of Hormuz.

US CENTCOM described the operation as a "proportional response" to recent Iranian attacks on US forces and commercial ships in the region, saying American troops remain ready to defend against further threats.

Also Read: US strikes Iran after Apache chopper downed near Strait of Hormuz

The latest round of escalations was sparked on Monday when Iran shot down a US Army AH-64 Apache helicopter off the coast of Oman. Both crew members were rescued and are in stable condition, according to CENTCOM.

Before the heavy exchanges, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi had warned the US directly on X, saying Iran's forces would not leave any attack unanswered and telling Washington to "leave our region if you want to be safe."

This is notable because it's the first time in the current conflict that the IRGC has directly targeted the US Fifth Fleet's command base in Manama, which oversees American naval operations across the Middle East.



(with ANI inputs)