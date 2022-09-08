Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, dies at 96

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest serving monarch, died at the age of 96 on Thursday. She reigned for 70 years. The royal family - the Queen's son and heir Prince Charles, grandsons William and Harry and their families - have gathered at her Balmoral retreat in the Scottish highlands, where she spent her last days.

She was under "medical supervision" at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland after doctors became "concerned" for her declining health, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday, as members of the royal family are gathering at the monarch's Scottish estate.

Her son and heir, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla - Duchess of Cornwall, and grandson Prince William travelled to Balmoral to be with her, according to their Clarence House and Kensington Palace offices. However, sources say that Meghan Markle will not be visiting the Queen while Prince Harry will be flying alone from Scotland to visit her “further from normal” grandmother.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,'' the Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The 96-year-old monarch is said to be "comfortable" at Balmoral, where she has been for her summer break.

Amid Queen Elizabeth II ailing health, Buckingham Palace has decided to call off ‘Changing of the Guard’, which was scheduled to take place tomorrow, i.e. Friday, September 9. The Palace has put up a sign outside notifying visitors. A sign has been placed in front of the palace where the iconic drills take place, to let tourists know it is cancelled. Buckingham Palace issued a statement at 12.32 pm on Thursday (local time), saying doctors are concerned for the Queen's health.

The queen, Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.

Last October, Elizabeth spent a night in the hospital and she has been forced to cut back on public engagements since then. On Wednesday, she cancelled a virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.

Earlier on Tuesday, Conservative Party leader Liz Truss was formally appointed as Britain's new Prime Minister by Queen Elizabeth II, becoming the third female premier of the country. Truss travelled to the nonagenarian monarch's Balmoral Castle residence in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, to meet the Queen who formally asked her to form a new government.

Several polls have shown that despite being on the throne for 70 long years, and even though her reign saw lots of ups and downs, Queen Elizabeth II still remains hugely popular and respected among the British people. Meanwhile, in 2021, in a shocking first, documents revealing details of what will transpire when Britain's Queen Elizabeth II dies were leaked, giving an insight into the extent of the huge operation that will be launched in the hours and days after the event. The Buckingham Palace officials had declined to comment on the leak at that time. Details were leaked with the US-headquartered news organisation "Politico" reporting what will happen under the codename "Operation London Bridge". Also, it was learnt that the officials will refer to the day the Queen dies as "D Day".