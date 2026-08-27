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Questions over cause of Nepal flash flood: What is known so far?

The disaster has affected several districts and border areas, with foreign nationals also missing. Rescue teams are searching for survivors as authorities assess the damage.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 08:21 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 08:21 PM IST
Questions over cause of Nepal flash flood: What is known so far?
Image Credit: Visual from Nepal after flash flood. (Photo: ANI)

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