/Questions over cause of Nepal flash flood: What is known so far?

New Delhi: More than 350 people have died after a massive flash flood struck areas along the Nepal-Tibet border, with hundreds of others still missing. Search and rescue teams are continuing their work as authorities try to establish the full scale and cause of the disaster.
Chinese state media has reported a large number of casualties, while Nepali officials have warned of widespread damage across the affected areas. The exact number of people killed or missing is still unclear, and the toll could rise as rescue teams reach more affected areas.
The disaster affected parts of northern Nepal, including areas popular with mountaineers and pilgrims. Severe flooding took place along the Bhotekoshi, Trishuli and Narayani rivers, while villages on the Tibetan side of the border also reported deaths.
The Nepal Tourism Board said foreign nationals reported missing include citizens of India, Australia, the Netherlands, the United States, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and South Africa.
The cause of the landslide and flooding is still being examined.
Nepal's foreign minister initially said there had been reports of an earthquake near the Tibet-Nepal border shortly before the landslide. This led to an initial possibility that ground movement may have caused the disaster.
However, an analysis by the US Geological Survey said there was no earthquake in the area at that time. Authorities and experts are now examining other possible causes of the sudden movement of earth, rocks and water.
Large amounts of mud and debris swept towards towns in northern Nepal. Videos from the affected areas show a huge wall of mud and rocks moving through buildings, roads and vehicles. People can also be seen running to escape the debris as it moved through parts of Nuwakot.
The flooding spread along major river systems, adding to the damage in settlements located close to the riverbanks.
Survivors have described the speed of the disaster and the difficulty of getting to safety.
Kalpana Malla, from Nuwakot, told the BBC that several members of her family were swept away in the flood. Her father, mother, sister and her sister's children were all caught in the floodwater.
She said there was almost no chance for them to escape. She survived with her son after they managed to climb onto the roof of a house.
Her son Sugam Malla said he pulled his mother to safety. Before the flooding, he had handed his phone to his sister so she could keep it safe and use it to contact people if needed. He has since been unable to reach her because her phone is switched off, leaving him worried that she may also have been swept away.
Another survivor, Goma Pandit, said the flood destroyed her livestock and farmland. Her buffaloes and other animals were washed away, along with her agricultural land.
She said 10 sacks of mustard seeds, several tonnes of maize and rice were also lost in the disaster, leaving her with almost nothing.
In Rasuwa district, Sonam Dorje, a trekking guide who works with foreign tourists, said the flood reached his village of Rasuwa Syabru Bensi at around 9am local time.
He had left the village about an hour earlier to travel to Kathmandu for a scheduled trip. However, his sister Dechen Tamang is missing, along with her husband and several other members of the family.
He said he could hear the sound of the flooding as he was leaving the village. The noise was so strong that it felt like an earthquake.
Dorje said his house had collapsed and he had seen a photograph showing the damage. He described the flood as sudden and destructive and said many people had lost their homes.
He said those affected urgently needed to be rescued and moved to safe locations. Food, temporary shelter and medical assistance were also needed.
He said he was still hoping his sister would be found alive, although he put his own expectation at only around 10%.
Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah said the country is in shock and distress because of the disaster. He said Nepalese authorities would work with China on relief and rescue operations.
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for full-scale search and rescue efforts and urged authorities to strengthen monitoring and early warning systems to reduce the impact of similar disasters in the future.
India has also offered assistance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Indian government is ready to provide Nepal with “all possible humanitarian assistance” following the disaster.
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the British government would make “every possible effort” to help British citizens in Nepal affected by the disaster.
Rescue teams are continuing to search affected settlements and river areas as authorities collect information on those killed, missing and displaced. The full picture of the disaster is expected to become clearer as teams reach areas cut off by damaged roads, bridges and floodwater.
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