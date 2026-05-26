Rafale 6-0, Eurofighter 9-0 – Is China spreading false claims to push its J-10C fighter jet sales?

Rafale vs J-10C: Beijing has stepped up its public messaging around the J-10C fighter jet, presenting it as a strong alternative in the international market. Chinese state media and affiliated platforms have been highlighting claims that the aircraft has performed well in simulated combat scenarios against Western fighters, including the Rafale and the Eurofighter Typhoon.

Recent coverage on Chinese broadcaster CCTV stated that the J-10CE recorded a series of wins in a 2024 mock combat exercise, where it was said to have performed strongly against the Eurofighter Typhoon. The report claimed nine simulated engagements, all of which were reportedly won by the Chinese aircraft. The segment has since been widely circulated and debated in regional media, including South China Morning Post and several Pakistan-based outlets.

However, the details around these claims are limited, with no full official exercise report released in the public domain. Despite that, Pakistan-linked commentary has added further layers to the story, suggesting that similar results were observed during joint air exercises between Pakistan and Qatar in early 2024, known as Zilzal-II.

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These claims suggest that the J-10CE managed to score multiple simulated hits during both beyond-visual-range and close-range scenarios.

Chinese military bloggers have also contributed to the ongoing narrative. In a 2024 post, aviation commentator Liu Xiaofei said, “China’s previous generation fighters have been improved and have reached equal or better capability compared to European fighters.”

His statements have been circulated across defence-oriented online platforms. However, it is being viewed by several defence observers as part of an effort to position the J-10C as a competitive export product.

The timing of these repeated claims comes as China continues to market the aircraft to countries looking for a cost-effective fighter jet outside Western and Russian systems.

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Around the same period, Chinese state-run sources also carried comments from Zhang Heng, an engineer associated with the Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute under the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), which develops the J-10 series. In a televised interview, he referred to Chinese assistance to Pakistan in operational contexts, a claim that was not supported by any official confirmation from Pakistan at that time.

Separately, Chinese journalist Li Zexin also shared promotional material on social media platforms showcasing the J-10C, amplifying earlier claims about its performance. State-linked publication China Daily reported that upgrades are being planned for the J-10CE to enhance its operational capability further.

Despite the publicity campaign, the J-10C has seen limited export success so far. Pakistan is the only confirmed operator outside China. While reports suggest interest from countries such as Bangladesh and Indonesia, no final agreements have been announced. Indonesia, meanwhile, has moved ahead with the Rafale programme, which is now in the delivery phase.

In contrast, India has expanded its defence outreach in recent months through multiple systems, including BrahMos missile deals with countries in Southeast Asia. Officials have also said near-final agreements with nations such as Indonesia and Vietnam for additional defence cooperation, while the Philippines operates BrahMos systems and is expected to place further orders.

As competition in the fighter jet market continues, both Rafale and J-10C are being positioned in very different segments of the international defence space, with ongoing messaging from all sides influencing how potential buyers assess capability, cost and reliability.