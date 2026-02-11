Rafale vs Gripen: Sweden returns with massive offer to India – how the two jets compare

New Delhi/Stockholm: As India and France prepare to finalise the deal for additional Rafale fighter jets, Sweden’s defense company Saab has once again begun pushing to sell the Gripen E to New Delhi. It has emphasised that the Gripen is one of the most modern and cost-effective fighter jets in the world. It features advanced sensor fusion, networked operations and rapidly growing artificial intelligence capabilities.

The proposal also promises technology transfer that could allow India to integrate its own weapons and software without external approval.

Despite the new offer, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is unlikely to switch focus from the Rafale. Still, understanding the capabilities of both jets is important. Comparing the two, the Rafale F4 variant stands out for its dual-engine configuration, 14 hardpoints and payload capacity of 9,500 kilograms. Its top speed reaches Mach 1.8, and it carries the advanced SPECTRA electronic warfare suite that gives it strong situational awareness and jamming capabilities. Rafale can operate from airbases as well as aircraft carriers, and it can carry nuclear weapons if required.

The Gripen E has a single engine, 10 hardpoints and a payload capacity of 7,200 kilograms. Its top speed reaches Mach 2.0 and carries the Arexis electronic warfare suite. It is designed to take off from conventional airbases as well as highways, offering operational flexibility in disrupted scenarios. Its modular software architecture allows rapid updates without full system recertification. Maintenance is simpler and requires fewer crew members, keeping operational costs lower.

Operational cost differences are also important. While a Gripen flight costs between $4,000 and $10,000 per hour, a Rafale flight exceeds $14,000 per hour. These lower costs and technology transfer flexibility have attracted countries like Brazil to the Gripen. But the Rafale is unmatched for deep-strike operations and carrier-based missions.

Former Indian Air Force pilot Vijyendra Thakur says that the IAF prefers the Rafale because it is a proven platform with an established ecosystem in India. It has been trialed extensively under the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft programme that considered multiple contenders before selecting the Rafale.

India is now set to finalise a government-to-government deal for 114 Rafale jets worth around Rs 3.25 lakh crore ($36-38 billion). The Defense Acquisition Council, which is chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is expected to approve the Acceptance of Necessity for this deal soon. The purchase includes F4 and F5 variants.

Experts highlight that while Gripen offers affordability and flexibility, India still benefits from consolidating its fleet around Rafale. Former Air Marshal M. Matheshwaran, who worked on the MMRCA project, suggests that India should seek a risk-sharing partner for future projects like the AMCA and LCA Mk2 development.

Saab and similar companies could potentially play that role, offering additional strategic options for India’s indigenous fighter programmes.