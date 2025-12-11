Rafales, Sukhois Take Off Near Karachi: India, France And UAE Begin Major Air Drill – Why Shehbaz, Munir Are Losing Sleep

New Delhi: India’s security establishment has long viewed Pakistan with caution, a neighbour whose actions rarely inspire trust. The fallout from Operation Sindoor only intensified this sentiment. Pakistan’s setback in that episode left its leadership anxious and unpredictable, and India believes it cannot take any chances with its military preparedness.

Against this backdrop, India has brought some of its most capable aircraft into the skies close to the Karachi coastline. From Wednesday (December 10), the Indian Air Force (IAF) fielded Su-30MKI and Jaguar fighter jets for a high-scale tri-nation air exercise with France and the UAE.

The joint drill is taking place over the Arabian Sea to deepen defence coordination among the three countries and strengthen their interoperability across the Indian Ocean region and the wider Indo-Pacific.

India has deployed a strong team for the exercise. Along with its frontline fighters, it has roped in IL-78 mid-air refuelling aircraft and AEW&CS (Airborne Early Warning and Control) platforms. All Indian assets are operating out of the Jamnagar and Naliya air bases in Gujarat.

France, UAE Bring Rafales And Mirages

The air drill is involving intense combat manoeuvres and tactical missions. France and the UAE have sent Rafale and Mirage fighters, along with supporting aircraft, from the Al Dhafra Air Base. India has already issued the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) for the designated exercise zone.

According to a report in The Times of India, the selected area lies roughly 200 nautical miles from Pakistan’s Karachi coast.

The drills will last on December 11. The three countries had last conducted a similar exercise, Desert Knight, in December 2024. This is the second time the trio is coming together to demonstrate coordinated air combat capabilities.

Why This Exercise Matters

India has been consistently increasing its military cooperation with countries in the region, especially those in the Gulf. France, the United States and Australia are also important partners in this expanding network.

A senior official told TOI that bilateral, trilateral and multilateral drills allow forces to improve their combat skills, tactics and procedures in real operational settings.

The growing coordination is not limited to air power. In June 2023, the navies of India, France and the UAE carried out their first-ever trilateral maritime exercise, focussing on a range of missions designed to counter both conventional and irregular threats at sea.

This three-way engagement is part of a broader initiative launched in 2022 by the foreign ministers of all three countries. It aims to deepen cooperation in defence, technology, energy, the environment and several other shared areas of interest.