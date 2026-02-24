Rafales without ‘brain’? Report says France will give India the jets but not technology

New Delhi: France may not provide the source code for India’s planned purchase of Rafale fighter jets, a French publication reported. So far, there has been no official comment on the revelation from either side.

India is preparing for a major fighter aircraft acquisition that involves 114 Rafale jets from Dassault Aviation. The proposal has already been approved by the Defence Acquisition Council, and negotiations with the French side are in progress. The deal is part of a plan to strengthen the combat strength of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The publication, L’Essentiel de l’Éco, claimed that Paris does not intend to transfer the source code linked to the SPECTRA electronic warfare suite and other core avionics. These digital systems control sensors, electronic protection and several mission functions of the fighter aircraft.

According to the report, French authorities treat the software architecture as a closely guarded technology developed over many years.

Such a restriction could affect how far India can independently modify the aircraft’s internal software in the future. Integration of certain sensors or weapons would require coordination with the manufacturer if access to the code is restricted.

Modern fighter aircraft depend heavily on software layers that manage radar systems, electronic warfare tools and weapon interfaces.

The report has also mentioned another option under discussion. France may provide application programming interfaces that allow limited integration of systems. These interfaces can allow a partner country to connect its own equipment to the aircraft without direct access to the internal software logic.

The same happened with the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces. The UAE became the first international buyer of the Rafale F4 version and is using these interfaces to connect its own guided weapons to the aircraft.

India presently operates Rafale fighters in the F3-R configuration. These aircraft entered service with several India-specific enhancements tailored for operational needs. The upcoming purchase is expected to include aircraft built to the newer F4 standard.

Discussions have also touched on a possible pathway for some jets to move toward the future F5 configuration as technology evolves.

The Rafale programme is central to India’s plan to modernise its combat fleet. The aircraft brings advanced radar capability, electronic warfare protection and multi-role combat performance. Negotiations between New Delhi and Paris continue as both sides work toward finalising the details of the large defence purchase.